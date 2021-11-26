The Reason Stephen Colbert Blasted Eric Trump On-Air

Only days after his release from house arrest, it appears Michael Cohen, the former attorney and one-time fixer for ex-President Donald Trump, is making the most of his newfound freedom to speak openly against his former employer. Cohen — who pled guilty in 2018 to multiple counts of bank fraud, tax fraud, and campaign finance violations — told reporters on November 23 that his next steps as a free man were to "ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and that no one is ever believed to be above the law," per CNN.

Cohen's remarks referred to the "dirty deeds" of his former boss, who Cohen alleged served him directives to pay two women "hush money" to keep their respective, previous affairs quiet during the 2016 presidential election — money allegedly sourced from Trump campaign funds, according to The New York Times. During an exclusive interview with "CNN Newsroom" later that day, Cohen implicated other members of Trump's inner circle could face prosecution for misdeeds, among them his second-oldest son, Eric Trump.

"There were quite a few people that were involved," Cohen claimed to anchor Alisyn Camerota. "Eric Trump was involved." Considering Eric's reputation as his father's least-favorite child, it's no surprise that the late-night circuit — specifically Stephen Colbert — had a field day with Cohen's revelation. And with joking aside, Colbert's words might predict what's in store for the Trump scion's future.