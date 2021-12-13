Will Donald Trump Actually Be Deposed?
While Donald Trump is currently working on his proposed social media app, Truth Social, the latest update on the former president could mean that his latest business venture quickly falls to the wayside. That's because New York Attorney General Letitia James is allegedly seeking to depose Trump on the tax fraud case against his business, sources told The Washington Post.
Though the district attorney's office has yet to release an official statement about the deposition, the Post reported that James seeks to have Trump testify in the civil case as early 2022 — even as soon as January 7 of next year — in the New York State capital of Albany. And this is not James' first experience with tax fraud surrounding Donald Trump and his organization, either. In fact, she already spearheaded an investigation which led to charges against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg for tax fraud, too.
But will Trump actually appear for a deposition? The Trump Organization isn't mincing words when it comes to the civil case against him.
It looks like Donald Trump will avoid a deposition at all costs
In their statement on the manner, the Trump Organization slammed the idea of the investigation itself (and New York Attorney General Letitia James' decision to go through with it). Per The Washington Post, the message read, "This is another political witch hunt" — a phrase used often by Trump himself. "The only focus of the New York AG is to investigate Trump, all for her own political ambitions ... This political prosecution is illegal, unethical and is a travesty to our great state and legal system."
Despite the Trump camp's best efforts, their reaction to the idea of a Trump deposition could speak volumes. As The New York Times pointed out, the civil suit is connected to, but separate from, criminal investigations into the Trump Organization's activities — and Trump has not yet been charged with anything related to the latter. Per the NYT, James would not be able to file criminal charges given in a civil court deposition, regardless of any findings during Trump's deposition. As the newspaper also reported, she will most likely issue a subpoena for the deposition; in that case, Trump's lawyers will most likely block the motion. He could also plead the fifth.