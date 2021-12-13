Will Donald Trump Actually Be Deposed?

While Donald Trump is currently working on his proposed social media app, Truth Social, the latest update on the former president could mean that his latest business venture quickly falls to the wayside. That's because New York Attorney General Letitia James is allegedly seeking to depose Trump on the tax fraud case against his business, sources told The Washington Post.

Though the district attorney's office has yet to release an official statement about the deposition, the Post reported that James seeks to have Trump testify in the civil case as early 2022 — even as soon as January 7 of next year — in the New York State capital of Albany. And this is not James' first experience with tax fraud surrounding Donald Trump and his organization, either. In fact, she already spearheaded an investigation which led to charges against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg for tax fraud, too.

But will Trump actually appear for a deposition? The Trump Organization isn't mincing words when it comes to the civil case against him.