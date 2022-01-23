Garrett Hedlund's Personal Life Just Took An Even Bigger Blow

Garret Hedlund and Emma Roberts' three-year relationship reportedly ended in late 2021, making it one of the more shocking splits of the year. Trouble seemed a-brewing when photos surfaced in November 2021 at Daily Mail of Roberts holding hands with Britney Spears' manager Cade Hudson at Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum in Los Angeles in November 2021. People immediately noted the two's chumminess and the fact that Hedlund was absent from the ceremony entirely.

Although the two celebrated their son Rhodes Roberts' first birthday on December 27, per Roberts' Instagram, the Mail noted that the ex-couple had even unfollowed one another on Instagram one month prior. An insider shared with People on January 21 that "it's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent," with the outlet confirming the breakup happened a few weeks prior.

Hedlund and Roberts' relationship wasn't without signs of a rockiness. Even during Roberts' pregnancy, a source told E! News in June 2020 that the two "went through a rough patch," citing Hedlund's January 2020 DUI arrest and alleged continued sobriety issues. By December 2021, In Touch Weekly confirmed that Roberts and Hedlund had put up their shared house in Los Feliz, California up for sale, with Roberts already reportedly having purchased a new home in Los Angeles for herself. Despite In Touch sources claiming "there's always a possibility" of the duo making up, Hedlund's most recent arrest might have just thrown a monkey wrench in the works.