Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Why Her Relationship With Eddie Van Halen Will Never Be Truly Over

In January 2021, talented actor and author Valerie Bertinelli sat down with Yahoo Entertainment for a segment of their celebrity book series, "Under the Covers," and spoke candidly about her relationship with the late musician Eddie Van Halen. "Some of the last words I said to him [are], you know, 'Maybe next time. Maybe we'll get it right next time,'" she revealed. "And I really do believe that this is not the first time nor will it be the last time that I spend a lifetime with him."

Echoing those same sentiments in her new memoir, "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today," Bertinelli wrote about an experience where Van Halen visited her after his death. "I was drifting in that half-asleep, half-awake place when I sensed a presence in the room. I opened my eyes and there, through the darkness, was Ed," she penned. "Looking at me. With that Cheshire cat grin of his. Like you asked for it. Here I am. 'What's going on?' I asked. 'Are you really here?'" According to Bertinelli, following that encounter, she was left with an overwhelming sense of reassurance.

Perhaps, the two former flames really do have some unfinished business.