The Ana De Armas Yesterday Lawsuit Controversy Fully Explained

So, you might have heard of a little British movie called "Yesterday" that's been all over the headlines. The 2019 movie made some waves when it was released (and again almost three years later), as the Danny Boyle directed production — which was based on a screenplay by none other than "Notting Hill," "Bridget Jones's Diary," and "Love Actually"'s Richard Curtis — brought the iconic music of The Beatles back to life.

The story saw Himesh Patel take on the role of Jack Malik, who finds himself as one of only a handful of people who can remember the music of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, and chooses to shoot to worldwide fame by claiming the songs as his own.

"Yesterday" also stars some other huge names, with Ed Sheeran appearing as himself in several scenes (including an epic song-off against Patel's Malek), as well as "Cinderella" and "Pam & Tommy"'s Lily James, plus "Saturday Night Live" comedian Kate McKinnon.

But did you know that none other than Ana de Armas was also originally in the production? And it's her involvement — or lack thereof, maybe we should say — that has two fans of the "No Time to Die" star getting litigious.