The Spice Girls Are Rumored To Be Reuniting For One Very Special Occasion
It's been a while since the Spice Girls have all been in the same room together. With that being said, that might all soon change.
In late 2018, it was announced that the pop phenoms were finally going to go back on tour in 2019 after several rumors. However, this time around, Victoria Beckham, often referred to as Posh Spice, opted out. According to a statement exclusively obtained by Entertainment Tonight that year, Victoria decided not to reunite with her former band members because "she has a family to look after and a business to run." During an appearance on "Loose Women," Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, said that Victoria was always welcome to change her mind and join the Spice Girls on tour. Unfortunately, she didn't. But that has not stopped the businesswoman from celebrating her days with the iconic group. For World Ocean's Day in 2021, Victoria treated fans to a throwback snapshot on Instagram of herself and the Spice Girls wearing red swimsuits on the beach while informing her 29.4 million followers "this spicy Baywatch moment is one of my favourites."
Last year, the Spice Girls celebrated the 25th anniversary of their debut album "Spice." Even though there is always the demand for another reunion of all five members to go on tour, it seems the "Wannabe" hitmakers will reunite for a different occasion in a matter of months.
All the Spice Girls have been invited to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding
Victoria and David Beckham's oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, is getting married to actor Nicola Peltz. The pair announced their engagement via Instagram in July 2020 and will reportedly walk down the aisle on April 9 in Florida, according to The Sun. while that's exciting in its own right, music fans are also jazzed because all the members of the Spice Girls have been invited to celebrate the duo as they say exchange vows.
"It was a lovely invitation and the girls are all excited to attend," an inside source told The Sun, adding, "It will be the first time they have all been together socially for some time, so they are looking forward to the chance to really catch up."
As previously reported by the Daily Mail, the wedding will reportedly be held at the 27-bed Florida estate owned by Nicola's billionaire father, Nelson Peltz. The outlet notes that many other high-profile stars have received an invitation, including Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, and Gordon and Tana Ramsay. On the other hand, it seems Brooklyn's godfather, Elton John, won't be able to make it because he will be on tour. Let's hope all the Spice Girls will attend, though!