The Spice Girls Are Rumored To Be Reuniting For One Very Special Occasion

It's been a while since the Spice Girls have all been in the same room together. With that being said, that might all soon change.

In late 2018, it was announced that the pop phenoms were finally going to go back on tour in 2019 after several rumors. However, this time around, Victoria Beckham, often referred to as Posh Spice, opted out. According to a statement exclusively obtained by Entertainment Tonight that year, Victoria decided not to reunite with her former band members because "she has a family to look after and a business to run." During an appearance on "Loose Women," Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, said that Victoria was always welcome to change her mind and join the Spice Girls on tour. Unfortunately, she didn't. But that has not stopped the businesswoman from celebrating her days with the iconic group. For World Ocean's Day in 2021, Victoria treated fans to a throwback snapshot on Instagram of herself and the Spice Girls wearing red swimsuits on the beach while informing her 29.4 million followers "this spicy Baywatch moment is one of my favourites."

Last year, the Spice Girls celebrated the 25th anniversary of their debut album "Spice." Even though there is always the demand for another reunion of all five members to go on tour, it seems the "Wannabe" hitmakers will reunite for a different occasion in a matter of months.