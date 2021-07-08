This Is What Geri Halliwell Has To Say About The Spice Girls' 25th Anniversary

When it comes down to naming and referencing iconic girl groups, it's incredibly hard not to mention the Spice Girls. The legendary entertainers first made their mark on the music scene in 1996 and have remained important pop culture figures over the years.

According to The Official Charts, all of their singles (minus one song from their original run) reached the top spot in the UK. They released three studio albums — "Spice," "Spiceworld," and "Forever" — before calling it a day in 2000. Unsurprisingly, there was a huge demand for a comeback and they embarked on a reunion tour in 2007, per The Guardian. As previously reported by Chart Masters, the Spice Girls have sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, despite only dropping three studio LPs in the span of four years.

While all five original members — Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham — got back together for the tour in 2007, Beckham opted out of their second reunion in 2019. With that being said, she is still a proud member of the group as she recently teamed up with the Spice Girls to release a special "Wannabe" t-shirt that marked the 25th anniversary of the song while celebrating Pride Month. The proceeds from the top went to charity. To further honor the 25th anniversary of "Wannabe," Halliwell shared some endearing words about how she feels about their milestone. Keep reading to learn what she said.