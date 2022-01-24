Halle Berry Sends Moving Message To Regina King Following Son's Death

Academy award-winning actor Regina King has received an outpouring of support following her son Ian Alexander Jr.'s tragic death by suicide on January 22. On January 23, singer Janet Jackson took to Instagram to offer a few words, writing, "I'm so sorry to hear about Ian. Please know that I am here for u @iamreginaking. Sending all my love, prayers and condolences." Rapper Kid Cudi also tweeted, "My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them."

The tweets arrived shortly after King's revealed her 26-year-old son's death to the media. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the actor said in a statement released to People. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Alexander, who was a DJ and musician under the name "Desduné," had just celebrated his 26th birthday on January 19. "PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family... Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time," fellow musician Missy Elliott tweeted at the time. Now, actor and director Halle Berry is sharing a heartfelt message with Regina King in light of her son's death.