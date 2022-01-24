Halle Berry Sends Moving Message To Regina King Following Son's Death
Academy award-winning actor Regina King has received an outpouring of support following her son Ian Alexander Jr.'s tragic death by suicide on January 22. On January 23, singer Janet Jackson took to Instagram to offer a few words, writing, "I'm so sorry to hear about Ian. Please know that I am here for u @iamreginaking. Sending all my love, prayers and condolences." Rapper Kid Cudi also tweeted, "My heart hurts for Regina King and her family. God please watch over them."
The tweets arrived shortly after King's revealed her 26-year-old son's death to the media. "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," the actor said in a statement released to People. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."
Alexander, who was a DJ and musician under the name "Desduné," had just celebrated his 26th birthday on January 19. "PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family... Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time," fellow musician Missy Elliott tweeted at the time. Now, actor and director Halle Berry is sharing a heartfelt message with Regina King in light of her son's death.
Halle Berry sends her 'deepest condolences' to Regina King after son Ian's death
Days after the tragic death of Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., actor and director Halle Berry took to Twitter to share a sincere message for the actor. "Sending my deepest condolences to my friend @ReginaKing and her entire family, following the passing of her son, Ian," Berry wrote. "Regina, I pray the love that you pour into others every day is sent your way, tenfold, during this time."
As women of color, both Berry and King made headlines in 2020 after making their directorial debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival — with Berry directing Netflix's "Bruised," and King, "One Night in Miami." Kemp Powers, a screenwriter for "One Night in Miami," praised King's work at the TIFF news conference for representing "how banal hate and racism can be" and how "they can chip away over generations to the point that it feels like it's in our DNA," per CBC.
On her accomplishment, King stated, "It's the fact that in 2020, that this is a first in a festival and it's been happening for 80 years... and I can think of so many films directed by Black women filmmakers that I just assumed were at Venice, and I didn't even realize that they weren't." King noted she understands "the responsibility," though and that "[t]here's disappointment that comes along with it."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).