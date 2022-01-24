Rob Dyrdek Shares His Key To Living A Better Life

Rob Dyrdek might not seem like he has a super stressful career, but he actually kind of does. You probably know Rob best from his stint in MTV as the host of "Ridiculousness." "Ridiculousness," hosted by Rob (along with Chanel West Coast), catalogs viral videos and internet trends. Rob's path to MTV fame wasn't exactly traditional either. Before landing on the network he was a professional skateboarder who successfully turned his notoriety into a reality show called "Big & Rob." Eventually, Rob felt confident enough to pitch his own shows — "Fantasy Factory" and "Ridiculousness" — to the network, per In Touch.

Rob has turned out to be a successful entrepreneur as well as television host. When pitching "Ridiculousness" and "Fantasy Factory" to MTV, he signed a contract ensuring he would get final say over product placement and sponsorship within the show. "I sold deals to Chevy, Microsoft. I sold all my own deals that I wrote episodes around for the television show," he said on an episode of the "Trading Secrets" podcast. I did all of that by owning that platform. I was making $125K an episode — which was pretty unprecedented from a talent fee perspective — but I was making millions because I owned the platform."

To make a long story short, Rob basically never stops working. That nonstop grind is going to take its toll, though. Luckily, Rob has found a way to combat the stress.