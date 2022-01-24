Rob Dyrdek Shares His Key To Living A Better Life
Rob Dyrdek might not seem like he has a super stressful career, but he actually kind of does. You probably know Rob best from his stint in MTV as the host of "Ridiculousness." "Ridiculousness," hosted by Rob (along with Chanel West Coast), catalogs viral videos and internet trends. Rob's path to MTV fame wasn't exactly traditional either. Before landing on the network he was a professional skateboarder who successfully turned his notoriety into a reality show called "Big & Rob." Eventually, Rob felt confident enough to pitch his own shows — "Fantasy Factory" and "Ridiculousness" — to the network, per In Touch.
Rob has turned out to be a successful entrepreneur as well as television host. When pitching "Ridiculousness" and "Fantasy Factory" to MTV, he signed a contract ensuring he would get final say over product placement and sponsorship within the show. "I sold deals to Chevy, Microsoft. I sold all my own deals that I wrote episodes around for the television show," he said on an episode of the "Trading Secrets" podcast. I did all of that by owning that platform. I was making $125K an episode — which was pretty unprecedented from a talent fee perspective — but I was making millions because I owned the platform."
To make a long story short, Rob basically never stops working. That nonstop grind is going to take its toll, though. Luckily, Rob has found a way to combat the stress.
Rob Dyrdek has an expensive meditation habit
Rob Dyrdek's secret to success is meditating everyday before work "Quantified Discipline. The best way to turn seemingly impossible habits into a way of life is by tracking your consistency & setting a goal with a number," he tweeted next to a photo of himself sitting in a domed meditation chair. "A few years ago the idea of meditation on a consistent basis seemed so difficult to me."
When he meditates, Rob sits in a Somadome chair (it looks kind of like a spaceship) which guides the practice via changing lights and sound. Rob has been increasingly dedicated to wellness as the success of his career has made his life more stressful. "I got [the Somadome] in January 2018, and my life has never been the same," he told GQ. "Every single day I do a 20-minute guided manifestation meditation. It calibrates your entire physical energy and mindset into all of the things that you hope to achieve in your life. I use it to feel all of these things that I want to happen in the future as if I'm experiencing them. I never miss a day. I wouldn't even consider it."
The dome runs about $15,000, so it's definitely not for everyone. But, on the other hand, considering that Rob is allegedly worth $100 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), there might be something to his claims about manifestation — so maybe it's a worthwhile investment after all.