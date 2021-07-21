How Much Does Rob Dyrdek Really Make Off Of Ridiculousness?

We all knew that reality television could be lucrative, but who knew that Rob Dyrdek made so much off the MTV smash "Ridiculousness"? The pro skateboarder turned his celebrity status into a business and he's done really well for himself. In July 2021, Rob opened up about his impressive salary on the "Trading Secrets" podcast, starting with his first show. "'Rob & Big' aired [when] I was 32 years old. I was looking at it as a platform. I then saw what I got from the platform," he told the outlet. "I knew how bad they wanted me to do a show. I was probably getting $35,000 an episode of 'Rob & Big,' and they offered me $125K an episode to do a fourth season of 'Rob & Big' or do another show."

He shared that he sold "Fantasy Factory" to MTV, and he made sure that he owned the integration. He earned a lot of money selling deals to big companies like Chevy and Microsoft, and that's when he really started to rake in the dough. "I did all of that by owning that platform," Rob said. "Back then, I was making $125,000 an episode — which was pretty unprecedented from a talent fee perspective — but I was making millions because I owned the platform." That sounds pretty genius to us!

