How Sarah Palin's COVID Diagnosis Could Hinder Her Legal Fight

Sarah Palin's battle with COVID-19 has been a personal one, just as it's been for millions of Americans across the country. Both she and her family, including her son Trig, who was born with Down syndrome, caught the virus back in March 2021, according to People. At the time, she encouraged mask-wearing in the hopes that everyone could do their part in curbing the spread of the virus. She was also concerned about her father and the "beautiful older generation's health" when it came to COVID-19. "There are more viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we'll never avoid every source of illness or danger," she said at the time. "But please be vigilant, don't be frightened, and I advise reprioritizing some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when viruses do hit, you have at least some armor to fight it,"

However, Palin has also refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and has criticized figures, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling him "the most inconsistent talking head," per the Independent. During the "Americafest" event in Arizona back in December 2021, Palin also said, "Those of us who have had COVID, they're telling us that even though we've had it — we have natural immunity — now that we still have to get a shot."

Well, shot or no shot, Palin's battle with COVID-19 certainly isn't over, as it might have just become a roadblock in a very important legal fight for the former governor of Alaska.