Meryl Streep's Youngest Daughter Louisa Jacobson Is Following In Her Famous Mom's Footsteps

Louisa Jacobson, Meryl Streep's youngest daughter, has been drawn to the world of entertainment like her siblings. Jacobson's brother Henry Wolfe is a musician, her sister Mamie Gummer has starred in series like "True Detective" and "The Good Wife," and her other sister Grace Gummer is known for "Mr. Robot" and "American Horror Story: Freak Show."

Streep has always supported her daughters' interests in acting. "I wanted them to follow their own dreams but I did ask them to have a plan B. They made their own way," she told Working Mother in 2015. "But I was more worried about how their lives would be possibly disrupted or made more complicated by the media attention that now follows every young actor. I never had to deal with that when I was their age."

Jacobson has definitely made her own way through schooling and work. With a psychology degree from Vassar, an MFA in acting from Yale, and time spent at the British American Drama Academy at Oxford, Jacobson initially worked as a model and acted for the stage, according to Hollywood Life. She started fine-tuning her craft in the theater, playing the notable role of Juliet in — you guessed it — "Romeo and Juliet" for The Old Globe in 2019. Seasoned with this iconic period-piece inspiration, her latest performance — her TV debut — is the perfect transition into the mainstream spotlight.