Emma Slater On Filming Mamma Mia! With Meryl Streep And Colin Firth - Exclusive

While Emma Slater is known for her work on "Dancing with the Stars," she's also performed in multiple stage shows, and appeared in the big screen version of "Mamma Mia!" in 2008. Discussing the amazing opportunity, Slater told Nicki Swift, "I would love to do more films. ... I definitely would love to act even a little bit more and put my foot into the door there. I feel like dancing and acting are so closely linked in the sense it's a form of expression, and that's probably why I became a dancer." She continued, "I wanted to be an actress first so doing 'Mamma Mia!' was so fun for me, getting to work with Meryl Streep."

Understandably, being on set with a plethora of Hollywood stars was an amazing experience. "It was crazy rehearsing. We were rehearsing in the 007 big hangar in Pinewood Studios in London, and looking over and seeing Pierce Brosnan and Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, who I got to dance with at one point, it was phenomenal, learning from them," Slater told Nicki Swift. "And then Christine Baranski. She was a real perfectionist. She would rehearse her dance routines all the time. And she was really, really good," Slater glowed. "Yeah, it was great."