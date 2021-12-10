Emma Slater On Filming Mamma Mia! With Meryl Streep And Colin Firth - Exclusive
Since joining "Dancing with the Stars" in 2013, professional dancer Emma Slater has had huge success, eventually even winning Season 24 alongside Rashad Jennings. Slater just finished up Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars," in which she placed 7th with her celebrity partner, country superstar Jimmie Allen. "Jimmie Allen is an absolute dream to dance with. He's a wonderful person," Slater told Nicki Swift of her most recent dance partner. "I've never really met anybody who's inspired me so much in my career. The amount he's achieved in such a short period of time has been really phenomenal. He's just incredibly nice, super charismatic."
As well as being a professional dancer, Slater has also appeared on the big screen, getting the chance to appear alongside Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth in "Mamma Mia!" in 2008. Nicki Swift sat down with Emma Slater to find out what it was like filming the big-screen musical alongside so many iconic Hollywood stars.
For Emma Slater, Mamma Mia! was a dream come true
While Emma Slater is known for her work on "Dancing with the Stars," she's also performed in multiple stage shows, and appeared in the big screen version of "Mamma Mia!" in 2008. Discussing the amazing opportunity, Slater told Nicki Swift, "I would love to do more films. ... I definitely would love to act even a little bit more and put my foot into the door there. I feel like dancing and acting are so closely linked in the sense it's a form of expression, and that's probably why I became a dancer." She continued, "I wanted to be an actress first so doing 'Mamma Mia!' was so fun for me, getting to work with Meryl Streep."
Understandably, being on set with a plethora of Hollywood stars was an amazing experience. "It was crazy rehearsing. We were rehearsing in the 007 big hangar in Pinewood Studios in London, and looking over and seeing Pierce Brosnan and Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, who I got to dance with at one point, it was phenomenal, learning from them," Slater told Nicki Swift. "And then Christine Baranski. She was a real perfectionist. She would rehearse her dance routines all the time. And she was really, really good," Slater glowed. "Yeah, it was great."