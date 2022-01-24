More Troubling Claims About Garrett Hedlund's Behavior Have Come To Light

The following article contains mentions of substance abuse.

Personal difficulties continue to mount for Garrett Hedlund in early 2022. A year earlier, the "Triple Frontier" star became a dad when he and girlfriend Emma Roberts welcomed their son Rhodes into the world, and Hedlund relished the role as father. "Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth," a source told People in January 2021. Unfortunately, a year later the duo decided to call it quits. "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," a source told People on January 21.

The breakup was only part of the bad news that befell Hedlund, as on January 21 he was also sued for a car crash that took place two years earlier while he drove under the influence, per E!. According to the suit, the "On the Road" actor "passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle" which resulted in a head-on collision where two passengers in the other vehicle sustained "severe and permanent injuries." The lawsuit alleged that Hedlund — who was arrested at the time — was extremely drunk. "Hedlund had red, bloodshot, and watery eyes with extremely slurred speech ... Hedlund was so inebriated he was unable to walk," the court documents read.

The plaintiffs claimed that after the 2020 crash Hedlund tried to start up his vehicle and flee the scene. "But he was so intoxicated he could not get away," the documents obtained by E! read. Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Hedlund found himself in even more hot water.