Bella Hadid's Dry January Has Been Life-Changing

Bella Hadid's Dry January has a special meaning this year. According to a new survey, nearly 1 in 5 adults say they are participating in Dry January, up from 13% who said the same last year. Hadid talked to InStyle about her decision to stop drinking. "I loved alcohol, and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself." Hadid really struggled with alcohol when she was younger. Per the Daily Mail, the model got a DUI at 17 after almost crashing into a Los Angeles County Sheriff's patrol car on the Pacific Coast Highway. But Hadid is working to stay physically fit and take care of her mental health.

In November, the 25-year-old took to social media, talking honestly about her mental health. Hadid posted photos of herself crying on Instagram, writing, "This is pretty much my every day, every night. For a few years now." The model showed fans her struggles with anxiety, adding, "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that ...Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone." Still, fans might be surprised why Hadid's Dry January is part of a bigger story that's been life-changing for the young model.