Bella Hadid's Dry January Has Been Life-Changing
Bella Hadid's Dry January has a special meaning this year. According to a new survey, nearly 1 in 5 adults say they are participating in Dry January, up from 13% who said the same last year. Hadid talked to InStyle about her decision to stop drinking. "I loved alcohol, and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself." Hadid really struggled with alcohol when she was younger. Per the Daily Mail, the model got a DUI at 17 after almost crashing into a Los Angeles County Sheriff's patrol car on the Pacific Coast Highway. But Hadid is working to stay physically fit and take care of her mental health.
In November, the 25-year-old took to social media, talking honestly about her mental health. Hadid posted photos of herself crying on Instagram, writing, "This is pretty much my every day, every night. For a few years now." The model showed fans her struggles with anxiety, adding, "Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that ...Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone." Still, fans might be surprised why Hadid's Dry January is part of a bigger story that's been life-changing for the young model.
Bella Hadid is done drinking alcohol
Dry January has become more like Dry Life for Bella Hadid. The 25-year-old model is completely done with drinking alcohol. Hadid told InStyle she stopped drinking alcohol in the middle of 2021 and she doesn't think she will ever go back. "I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," she said. "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?" Instead, Hadid became a fan of a non-alcoholic beverage, Kin Euphorics, on her journey to better health and sobriety.
The model started drinking Kin in 2019 and found the non-alcoholic beverage helped with anxiety and brain fog, and quickly became one of her favorite drinks. Hadid's love of Kin soon led to conversations with the brand's CEO. Jen Batchelor launched the "functional beverage" brand in 2018, offering an alternative non-alcoholic drink that provides wellness benefits. After one of Kin's medical advisors showed Hadid brain scans on the effects alcohol has on the brain, it became "a lot harder to pick up the glass." Not only did the 25-year-old stop drinking, but her love of Kin turned into a surprising new job for Hadid. Batchelor made Hadid a co-founder and partner in Kin Euphorics, per People. Hadid's favorite drink is called Lightwave, which contains the amino acid L-Theanine, which some research shows may decrease stress and anxiety.