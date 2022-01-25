Mila Kunis And Demi Moore's Latest Move Puts End To Any Feud Rumors Once And For All
It's pretty natural for someone to not exactly be overly friendly with their husband's former wife, so it's probably no surprise that Demi Moore and Mila Kunis (Ashton Kutcher's first and second wives, if you're keeping count) have been plagued by feud rumors over the years. The two have been hit with allegations they don't exactly get along countless times since Kunis and Kutcher went public with their romance in the wake of his split with Moore (the two married in 2015 after Kutcher and Moore finalized their divorce in 2013).
One of the more notable rumors came in September 2019 when it was claimed that Kunis supposedly "hates" that Moore discussed her marriage to Kutcher — who is still friendly with her children — in her book, "Inside Out." "It involves so much stuff that [Kunis] doesn't want her kids ever to ever read or be made fun of for," a source alleged to Hollywood Life, who purported that Kunis was "not happy."
The year prior, in May 2018, it was alleged that Moore was supposedly still "trying to butt in" to Kutcher's life by giving them advice and buying gifts as Kunis and Moore were expecting their second child. "[Kunis] just snapped and told [Moore] that she has had enough. She wants her to just leave them alone," a source alleged to Radar Online.
But it looks like the twosome's latest move is telling us all we need to know about the years of feud rumors.
Mila Kunis and Demi Moore 'have a lot in common'
In a case of grown-ups being grown-ups we love to see, Mila Kunis and Demi Moore have proven once and for all that there's no bad blood here. The two teamed up for an AT&T commercial, in which they even poked fun at their joint romantic connection.
The commercial shows the duo attending a fake high school reunion where they both end up losing out on the award for "most admired alum" to an AT&T customer. "I had no idea that we went to the same high school," Moore told Kunis (referring to both attending the California school Fairfax High) in the clip, to which the "Friends With Benefits" star retorted, "We have a lot in common."
As for even more proof that these two are on great terms? Well, Kunis admitted that it was actually her who asked Moore to be a part of the tongue in cheek commercial. "I thought it would bring humor and laughs to what was already a great ad," she explained to Entertainment Tonight. "I reached out to her and was so delighted she jumped on board."
Even before we heard the truth from the classy ladies themselves, the years of feud rumors have actually been shot down multiple times before. Back in March 2019, Kunis' rep slammed a false report about their being drama between the two to Suggest's Gossip Cop, claiming it was "all lies."
So there we have it!