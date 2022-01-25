Mila Kunis And Demi Moore's Latest Move Puts End To Any Feud Rumors Once And For All

It's pretty natural for someone to not exactly be overly friendly with their husband's former wife, so it's probably no surprise that Demi Moore and Mila Kunis (Ashton Kutcher's first and second wives, if you're keeping count) have been plagued by feud rumors over the years. The two have been hit with allegations they don't exactly get along countless times since Kunis and Kutcher went public with their romance in the wake of his split with Moore (the two married in 2015 after Kutcher and Moore finalized their divorce in 2013).

One of the more notable rumors came in September 2019 when it was claimed that Kunis supposedly "hates" that Moore discussed her marriage to Kutcher — who is still friendly with her children — in her book, "Inside Out." "It involves so much stuff that [Kunis] doesn't want her kids ever to ever read or be made fun of for," a source alleged to Hollywood Life, who purported that Kunis was "not happy."

The year prior, in May 2018, it was alleged that Moore was supposedly still "trying to butt in" to Kutcher's life by giving them advice and buying gifts as Kunis and Moore were expecting their second child. "[Kunis] just snapped and told [Moore] that she has had enough. She wants her to just leave them alone," a source alleged to Radar Online.

But it looks like the twosome's latest move is telling us all we need to know about the years of feud rumors.