Paul McCartney's Son Is Basically His Twin

Celebrity offspring and budding musician James McCartney is no stranger when it comes to being compared to his father, famous singer and songwriter Paul McCartney.

"It's hard to live up to The Beatles,'" James confessed during an exclusive interview with Daily Mail in June 2013. "When Wings toured they got slated. Even Dad found it hard living up to The Beatles. I started out playing under an alias because I wanted to start quietly," he revealed. "I had to serve my time as a musician and wait until I had a good body of songs and for a time when both myself and my music were ready. I don't want to sit around. I want to earn my own living."

Alas, James' professional aspirations aren't the only reason he's often compared to his legendary father. As it turns out, the two are basically each other's celebrity doppelganger!