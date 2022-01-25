Paul McCartney's Son Is Basically His Twin
Celebrity offspring and budding musician James McCartney is no stranger when it comes to being compared to his father, famous singer and songwriter Paul McCartney.
"It's hard to live up to The Beatles,'" James confessed during an exclusive interview with Daily Mail in June 2013. "When Wings toured they got slated. Even Dad found it hard living up to The Beatles. I started out playing under an alias because I wanted to start quietly," he revealed. "I had to serve my time as a musician and wait until I had a good body of songs and for a time when both myself and my music were ready. I don't want to sit around. I want to earn my own living."
Alas, James' professional aspirations aren't the only reason he's often compared to his legendary father. As it turns out, the two are basically each other's celebrity doppelganger!
Paul McCartney and son James McCartney can sport serious facial hair
James McCartney is a chip off the old block.
Fans got a glimpse of Paul McCartney's son in January while he was running errands in London. As reported by Daily Mail, the younger McCartney wore sandals amid the cold weather and left his hair unkempt. But it was his thick, disheveled beard that bore a striking resemblance to James' famous father back in his heyday with The Beatles.
As it turns out, however, Paul's signature facial hair was merely the result of a moped accident. According to Paul, he was riding along on a moped and enjoying a full moon when he suddenly lost control and his face met the pavement. "There I was, chipped tooth and all. It came through my lip and split it," Paul said of the incident, via the Beatles Bible. Fortunately, the rocker had a plan. "In fact that was why I started to grow a moustache. It was pretty embarrassing, because around that time you knew your pictures would get winged off to teeny-boppery magazines like 16, and it was pretty difficult to have a new picture taken with a big fat lip. So I started to grow a moustache – a sort of Sancho Panza – mainly to cover where my lip had been sewn," he explained. Perhaps his son, James, is also covering up a scar? The world may never know...