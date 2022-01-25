Holly Madison Reveals The Moment She Knew She Had To Leave The Playboy Mansion

The Playboy Mansion is one of the most famous residences in the world, but lately, it's not for the best reasons. Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy Magazine, lived in the mansion from 1974 until he died in 2017. He sold the residence in 2016 for $100 million, but was allowed to continue living there for the rest of his life, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A few former Playboy Mansion residents have come forward about their experiences living at the famous home. Izabella St. James, who dated Hugh Hefner from 2002 to 2004, wrote a tell-all book called "Bunny Tales" in 2009. Among some of the revelations, Hefner allegedly popped Viagra twice a week, liked to sleep with up to four girls at once, and encouraged women to have breast augmentations — which of course, he bought them. St. James also claimed she was given a $1,000/week allowance, per The Guardian.

Holly Madison, who dated Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008 and starred on E!'s "The Girls Next Door," published her own exposé of the mansion in 2015 called "Down the Rabbit Hole." In the book, she alleged that there was a bedtime routine in which all Hefner's girlfriends went into his bedroom so he could have sex with them. Hefner also allegedly offered her Quaaludes, or a "thigh opener," as he called it. When she tried to leave, Hefner bribed her with his will, according to Glamour.

So, what are the latest bombshell revelations about the Playboy Mansion?