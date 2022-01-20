Why Holly Madison Compares Living In The Playboy Mansion To A 'Cult'

In a clip from the upcoming A&E docuseries "Secrets of Playboy," Holly Madison shared more disturbing details about her experience living at the Mansion in the early 2000s. "The reason I think the Mansion was very cult-like, looking back on it, is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hefner as, like, this really good guy," the "Vegas Diaries" author said. "You started to feel like, 'Oh, he's not what they say in the media — he's just a nice man.'"

Madison added, "Another thing that reminds me of a cult is how it was so easy to get isolated from the outside world there. You had a 9 o'clock curfew, you were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren't really allowed to leave unless it was, like, a family holiday." According to Page Six, Madison lived at the mansion for seven years, and she claimed that Hefner made her quit her waitressing job when she lived there — in exchange for a $1,000 per month allowance. "He said it made him jealous, and he would appreciate it if I quit my job," she said.

In December 2021, Madison revealed on the "Power: Hugh Hefner" podcast that she felt trapped at the Mansion. "I felt like, 'There's no taking that back, so I might as well get what I came for,'" she said about her first sexual encounter with Hefner. "I felt like by moving myself in and getting what I wanted from the situation, that was demanding respect in a way."

