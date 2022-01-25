Demi Lovato Seemingly Shades Ex-Fiance In Racy Instagram Comment
Demi Lovato is all about speaking their truth. Lovato, who uses they/them pronouns, has been open about their journey of self-discovery after coming out as non-binary. "When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," Lovato explained to Glamour in March 2021. "This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, This is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."
Lovato was of course talking about their ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, who they called off their engagement to after months of dating in 2020. It was after their unfriendly split that the singer realized they weren't comfortable in a heteronormative relationship. "When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self," Lovato explained during the The 19th Represents summit. "... It was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today."
While Lovato's journey of self exploration has been positive for the star, it hasn't held the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker back from being petty on occasion. Lovato just appeared to put their ex Ehrich on blast in a racy new Instagram comment.
It looks like Demi Lovato's ex couldn't satisfy them
Demi Lovato seemed to spill the tea about their ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in a new comment on social media. Responding to sex toy company Bellesa's Instagram post that asked users to describe their last relationship in three words, Lovato wrote, "My vibrator's better." Ouch.
While that certainly might seem like a savage diss, there's also the potential that the singer is simply advertising their own vibrator — after all, Lovato launched their own vibe with the Bellesa brand.
Still, Lovato has addressed their ex-fiancé not too kindly over the years. On their latest album, Lovato penned a song titled "15 Minutes" that features some pretty scathing lyrics about a clout-chasing lover. "Ain't goodbye but it's good riddance / You got fifteen minutes," Lovato sings on the track. Ehrich, meanwhile, lashed out at Lovato on social media for "exploiting [the] breakup for clout" for joking about the split at the People's Choice Awards.
After the breakup, Lovato opened up to Entertainment Weekly about how they knew their engagement wasn't the real deal. "I just don't need an object on my finger to make me feel like I've got my s**t together," they said. "It looks like stability, but it doesn't mean that it is. And I don't actually grow through stability ... It's not [being] stuck and stagnant in an ideal or a tradition that was placed upon us by the patriarchy."