Demi Lovato Seemingly Shades Ex-Fiance In Racy Instagram Comment

Demi Lovato is all about speaking their truth. Lovato, who uses they/them pronouns, has been open about their journey of self-discovery after coming out as non-binary. "When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," Lovato explained to Glamour in March 2021. "This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, This is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

Lovato was of course talking about their ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, who they called off their engagement to after months of dating in 2020. It was after their unfriendly split that the singer realized they weren't comfortable in a heteronormative relationship. "When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self," Lovato explained during the The 19th Represents summit. "... It was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today."

While Lovato's journey of self exploration has been positive for the star, it hasn't held the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker back from being petty on occasion. Lovato just appeared to put their ex Ehrich on blast in a racy new Instagram comment.