The Tragic Death Of YouTuber Melanie Ham

Melanie Ham, a crafting YouTuber who regularly shared her life with cancer with fans, died on January 12 at age 36, according to a post on Instagram. The news was announced on her social media profiles by her husband, Robert, who paid tribute to his wife. "It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie," he wrote in a tribute posted to Instagram. "We are short 9 days of our 16 year anniversary. My family, our doctors, our nurses and especially Melanie fought until the end and did all we could do to avoid today, but that is not our path." Robert added that his wife embodied a "warrior queen" while fighting off her illness, saying "she loved passionately, created beautifully, provided abundantly" and was his "best friend."

According to Business Insider, Ham was diagnosed with epithelioid angiomyolipoma, a type of sarcoma, a rare cancer that forms in soft tissues like fat, muscles, and the bones in 2020. Ham announced her diagnosis and subsequent treatment plan on YouTube in a video called "Cancer Update" in November of that year.

While fans around the world continue to mourn Ham's death, let's take a look at the impact she made on the crafting community.