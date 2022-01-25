Elton John's Farewell Tour Just Suffered Another Setback

Fans were clamoring at the chance to see Elton John perform at his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, but shows continued to get delayed. Originally, the "I'm Still Standing" singer set out on the farewell tour in 2018, but as with other live performances at the time the shows hit a snag in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per People. But in June 2021, John gave fans reason to rejoice as he announced the tour would be coming back with added stops. "I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had," he said in a YouTube video.

Unfortunately, before the "Rocket Man" artist could recommence performances, another obstacle presented itself. The British pop star announced on Twitter in September 2021 that he was undergoing hip surgery. "Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving," John wrote.

While recovering from surgery, John was eager to return to the stage. "I desperately want to get out there and play to people ... It's so it's important to finish what I started," he told Hits Radio in October 2021. A few months later, the singer finally performed in front of a crowd again, but his return was short-lived as the tour hit yet another roadblock.