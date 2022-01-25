Elton John's Farewell Tour Just Suffered Another Setback
Fans were clamoring at the chance to see Elton John perform at his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, but shows continued to get delayed. Originally, the "I'm Still Standing" singer set out on the farewell tour in 2018, but as with other live performances at the time the shows hit a snag in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per People. But in June 2021, John gave fans reason to rejoice as he announced the tour would be coming back with added stops. "I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had," he said in a YouTube video.
Unfortunately, before the "Rocket Man" artist could recommence performances, another obstacle presented itself. The British pop star announced on Twitter in September 2021 that he was undergoing hip surgery. "Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving," John wrote.
While recovering from surgery, John was eager to return to the stage. "I desperately want to get out there and play to people ... It's so it's important to finish what I started," he told Hits Radio in October 2021. A few months later, the singer finally performed in front of a crowd again, but his return was short-lived as the tour hit yet another roadblock.
Elton John came down with COVID-19
Elton John hit the stage on January 19, as he performed in New Orleans for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Shortly after, John postponed the tour once more as the music icon tested positive for COVID-19, per the New York Post. His shows scheduled for January 25 and January 26 in Dallas at the American Airlines Center were both postponed. The good news for fans is that John did not fall terribly ill from the virus. "Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms," the venue's website wrote in a statement. Unlike the tour's previous setbacks this appeared to be a short delay as the statement mentioned John would be "returning to the stage shortly."
The "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" singer also announced his positive COVID-19 diagnosis on his Instagram Stories. "It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe," he wrote (via the Post).
Along with his trademark glasses, John still rocks his trademark energy which may lead some fans to believe that he will not actually call it quits when the farewell tour wraps. However, his priorities have changed. "I want to be with my family. I mean, I've been touring since I was 17 in the back of a van," he told CBS News in January. "I want to do something different with the rest of my life," John added.