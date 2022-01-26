Kaley Cuoco Reveals Wild Behind-The-Scenes Pranks That Freaked Her Out

Kaley Cuoco is no stranger to the ins and outs of the entertainment business. Cuoco has had a long career working on TV sitcoms. Her most notable role is probably Penny on "The Big Bang Theory." Since the long-running sitcom ended in 2019, Cuoco has been wary about what projects to take on next.

"Coming off such a successful show ['The Big Bang Theory'], I knew people were going to judge whatever I did next – not look down on, but question," she said during a recent interview. Cuoco eventually settled on a leading role in "The Flight Attendant," a dark comedy about a flight attendant with a drinking problem, who wakes up one morning to find a corpse in her bed. "It was a huge risk. I believe in my heart that no one would have cast me in this part even if I'd given the audition of my life. I felt like I had to prove I could do something else."

Since she was worried no one would give her the roles she wanted, she created her own. Cuoco is the executive producer of "The Flight Attendant," meaning she gave herself the job. The gamble paid off big time. In 2021, "The Flight Attendant" was nominated for nine Emmys, with Cuoco herself receiving two noms. The show has been well-received, but life on set isn't always easy for Cuoco. As it turns out, Cuoco's co-workers have a habit of pranking her, and ummmm, apparently she scares easily.