Kaley Cuoco Reveals Wild Behind-The-Scenes Pranks That Freaked Her Out
Kaley Cuoco is no stranger to the ins and outs of the entertainment business. Cuoco has had a long career working on TV sitcoms. Her most notable role is probably Penny on "The Big Bang Theory." Since the long-running sitcom ended in 2019, Cuoco has been wary about what projects to take on next.
"Coming off such a successful show ['The Big Bang Theory'], I knew people were going to judge whatever I did next – not look down on, but question," she said during a recent interview. Cuoco eventually settled on a leading role in "The Flight Attendant," a dark comedy about a flight attendant with a drinking problem, who wakes up one morning to find a corpse in her bed. "It was a huge risk. I believe in my heart that no one would have cast me in this part even if I'd given the audition of my life. I felt like I had to prove I could do something else."
Since she was worried no one would give her the roles she wanted, she created her own. Cuoco is the executive producer of "The Flight Attendant," meaning she gave herself the job. The gamble paid off big time. In 2021, "The Flight Attendant" was nominated for nine Emmys, with Cuoco herself receiving two noms. The show has been well-received, but life on set isn't always easy for Cuoco. As it turns out, Cuoco's co-workers have a habit of pranking her, and ummmm, apparently she scares easily.
Kaley Cuoco's crew is making her life difficult
In a series of Instagram Stories, Kaley Cuoco revealed that she's currently caught in the middle of an ongoing prank war on the set of "The Flight Attendant." Cuoco shared a series of posts from herself and co-stars documenting the pranks. The most horrific prank came from Jayde Moon, a stylist on set, who covered Cuoco's bathroom in fake cockroaches. Cuoco shared a video of the bathroom from her point of view with the caption, "Help!" "This is what a walk into," she added as she panned around the room.
Another video, filmed by Cuoco's assistant, caught the moment Cuoco walked into the bathroom, saw the roaches, and promptly ran out screaming. "It never ends. I live in constant fear around here lol," Cuoco wrote over the video. The pranks didn't end there either. Cuoco also shared videos of her makeup artist surprising her while she was on her phone and a number of crew waiting to scare her when he left her trailer. "This is literally every day. The cast and crew has plotted against me and now scares me at every turn. I am not safe," she wrote next to the video of the crew.
The last prank Cuoco shared with her fans was relatively tame (by cockroach standards anyway). Someone taped over the initials "KC" on her personalized set chair to read "stupid." "Large reward for whoever tells me who did this...." Cuoco added.