Aziz Ansari Unloads On Aaron Rodgers In His New Special

Aziz Ansari is taking aim at NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers in his latest Netflix special, "Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian." The special marks Ansari's second onscreen outing – following 2019's "Aziz Ansari: Right Now" — since the bombshell sexual assault allegation he faced in 2018. Coming at the rise of the #MeToo movement, Ansari was accused by a woman operating under the pseudonym of "Grace."

In a piece published by Babe, Grace detailed a date with the comedian in a night she called "the worst night of my life" — noting that she "cried the whole ride home" and "felt violated" after the date. In response, Ansari apologized and issued a statement. "[W]e ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual," he said in the statement, per CNN, adding that he was "surprised and concerned" that she did not feel the same way. Nevertheless, Ansari "took her words to heart and responded privately."

Since then, Ansari has kept a relatively low profile, barring his 2019 special — but now, the "Master of None" star is mounting a comeback. In his latest special, an intimate gig filmed in New York City, the comedian pokes fun at current events, including COVID-19, lockdowns, and most notably, Aaron Rodgers.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).