Aziz Ansari Unloads On Aaron Rodgers In His New Special
Aziz Ansari is taking aim at NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers in his latest Netflix special, "Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian." The special marks Ansari's second onscreen outing – following 2019's "Aziz Ansari: Right Now" — since the bombshell sexual assault allegation he faced in 2018. Coming at the rise of the #MeToo movement, Ansari was accused by a woman operating under the pseudonym of "Grace."
In a piece published by Babe, Grace detailed a date with the comedian in a night she called "the worst night of my life" — noting that she "cried the whole ride home" and "felt violated" after the date. In response, Ansari apologized and issued a statement. "[W]e ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual," he said in the statement, per CNN, adding that he was "surprised and concerned" that she did not feel the same way. Nevertheless, Ansari "took her words to heart and responded privately."
Since then, Ansari has kept a relatively low profile, barring his 2019 special — but now, the "Master of None" star is mounting a comeback. In his latest special, an intimate gig filmed in New York City, the comedian pokes fun at current events, including COVID-19, lockdowns, and most notably, Aaron Rodgers.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Aziz Ansari pokes fun at Aaron Rodgers' vaccination stance
Nothing is off-limits in the realm of stand-up comedy. Such is the case in "Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian," where the "Parks and Recreation" star takes aim at NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers for his vaccination comments. Commenting on the Green Bay Packers quarterback, Ansari said, "People hate that guy ... it's like, alright, calm down. He's a football player. He read some articles, he got skeptical, he did some research — are you stunned he came to the wrong conclusion?" The comic then likened the situation to being "in high school and we're making fun of the quarterback for doing bad on the science test."
Ansari also pointed out that Rodgers "makes a living getting hit in the head." Despite such, the comedian made it a point to note, "I don't think he's an idiot, though ... I just think they're trapped in a different algorithm." Ansari's comments come after Rodgers claimed he was "immunized" against COVID-19, and that he has partaken in ivermectin treatments, per NBC News.
Rodgers also noted on "The Pat McAfee Show" (via NBC News) that he's a "critical thinker" — a point which Ansari mocked. The quarterback also lambasted "woke culture" surrounding the vaccine. Upon taking ivermectin, an animal dewormer, Rodgers said, "I consulted with a now good friend of mine Joe Rogan, after he got Covid, and I've been doing a lot of stuff that he recommended."