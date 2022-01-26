The Truth About Lamar Odom And Kobe Bryant's Friendship

After Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, with his daughter Gigi Bryant and seven other people, Lamar Odom penned an emotional tribute to his friend and longtime teammate. Odom said when he nearly died from a drug overdose, he would have traded places with the deceased NBA legend. "I know I been through my own stuff in life with using drugs and not being good to myself," he wrote (via People). "When I went through that Coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened."

A couple months later, in March 2020, Odom admitted how difficult Bryant's death was on him. "That s**t took the breath out of me, man. That s**t f**ked me up for real," he said on the show "Drink Champs: Happy Hour" (via Bleacher Report). In fact, the one-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year struggled to cope with the loss of his friend. "It took me some time to even really accept it ... I would call his phone weeks after it happened, and just text him," Odom said in a 2021 interview with Vlad TV.

Bryant was someone Odom could rely on. Odom admitted he once called Bryant to bail him out of a gambling debt — as he revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast in 2021. On the anniversary of Bryant's death, Odom was able to remember his friend in a special way.