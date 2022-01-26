Heather Rae Young Reveals What Changed Her Mind About Having Kids With Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young's marriage to Tarek El Moussa started out as a whirlwind. Before officially tying the knot, the "Selling Sunset" star was given a taste of being a stepmom to Tarek's two kids, Taylor and Brayden. "I give all the mamas props because being a bonus mom and future stepmom is the hardest job I have ever had!" she told the Daily Mail in August 2020. Heather barely had a chance to get acquainted with her stepchildren before moving in with the family. As most people are with any new "job," Heather struggled to get acclimated to her new duties at first. "The hardest thing is I'm raising humans and I've never raised a human before," she told Us Weekly in February 2021. "I was just thrown into it completely," she added.

The reality TV star was often asked if she wanted to have more children with Tarek, but initially she felt that her plate was already full. "I'm raising Tarek's babies, and we have them 50% of the time," she told E!'s "Daily Pop," she shared on Instagram in June 2021. "As of now I can't see myself wanting to add another into the family," Heather wrote in the caption.

By September 2021 Heather and Tarek changed their tune, announcing that they want to have a child together. "I'm like, 'Well, babe, what's one more?'" Heather recalled saying to her husband, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. So what caused her change of heart?