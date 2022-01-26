Jonah Hill Reignites Bizarre Feud After Suffering Black Eye
Jonah Hill has a likable reputation in Hollywood, impressing the world in his early comedies like "Superbad" and turning out an Oscar-nominated performance in "The Wolf of Wall Street." This versatility has led him to act alongside industry giants like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep, all of which are in Adam McKay's star-studded film "Don't Look Up." He is simply a funny guy. In fact, Lawrence addressed Hill's on-set behavior and told Vanity Fair that it was impossible to focus with Hill around. "It was really, really hard filming with Jonah, and just not ruining take after take, laughing," she recalled. "He's a comedic master."
Since the explosive award-buzz-worthy response to the film, the actor has been relaxing in Hawaii with girlfriend Sarah Brady, according to Page Six. He's posted photos of the couple on the beach and him relaxing under blue skies on social media, but things have taken a bizarre turn. Hill shocked fans with his latest Instagram video of him sporting a black eye. He acknowledges the bruising and lays down some insight into a possible brawl with the most unexpected "celebrity" imaginable.
Jonah Hill issues a challenge in on-going feud with... Baby Yoda?
Jonah Hill posted a video to Instagram on January 25 to explain the shiner. "I'm gonna say this once and once only. This black eye is from my surfboard. It is not from a fist fight I got into with Baby Yoda because of our falling out." His caption goes further into flaming the feud, challenging Baby Yoda to a battle on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's web series Verzuz. Fans would love to see Hill square off with Baby Yoda in a music battle, but how on earth did we get here?
In an interview with W Magazine, the actor shared that despite not being a sci-fi fan, Leonardo DiCaprio "made" him watch "The Mandalorian." The two lived in a house together in Boston while filming "Don't Look Up" and Hill was not thrilled by the show. "Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn't give a f*** because I didn't know anything that it was about." This simple statement took off when Variety posted a story with a split image of Hill and an offended Baby Yoda.
Hill leaned into the madness. "They're literally trying to create beef between me and Baby Yoda. I'm getting ahead of it," he said in an Instagram post. He maintains they are "dear friends" and "all good," but celebs like Madeline Brewer and Natasha Lyonne sided with Baby Yoda in the comments. Now, all bets are off as we wait for Baby Yoda's response.