Jonah Hill Reignites Bizarre Feud After Suffering Black Eye

Jonah Hill posted a video to Instagram on January 25 to explain the shiner. "I'm gonna say this once and once only. This black eye is from my surfboard. It is not from a fist fight I got into with Baby Yoda because of our falling out." His caption goes further into flaming the feud, challenging Baby Yoda to a battle on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's web series Verzuz. Fans would love to see Hill square off with Baby Yoda in a music battle, but how on earth did we get here?

In an interview with W Magazine, the actor shared that despite not being a sci-fi fan, Leonardo DiCaprio "made" him watch "The Mandalorian." The two lived in a house together in Boston while filming "Don't Look Up" and Hill was not thrilled by the show. "Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn't give a f*** because I didn't know anything that it was about." This simple statement took off when Variety posted a story with a split image of Hill and an offended Baby Yoda.

Hill leaned into the madness. "They're literally trying to create beef between me and Baby Yoda. I'm getting ahead of it," he said in an Instagram post. He maintains they are "dear friends" and "all good," but celebs like Madeline Brewer and Natasha Lyonne sided with Baby Yoda in the comments. Now, all bets are off as we wait for Baby Yoda's response.