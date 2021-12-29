Jennifer Lawrence Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Jonah Hill's On Set Behavior

In case you haven't been paying attention to your Twitter feed, everyone's talking about "Don't Look Up," the newly-released Netflix film featuring some of today's biggest stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, and Timothée Chalamet. The plot follows two scientists trying to warn the rest of the world that a planet-destroying comet is about to hit the earth, but no one believes them. With a cast packed with actors of high caliber, one would think that their experience working with each other was a walk in the park — but Lawrence had a different opinion.

For starters, she said that working with DiCaprio and Chalamet was "hell," albeit a bit jokingly. "It was the most annoying day in my life. They drove me crazy that day," the "Hunger Games" star told Stephen Colbert about the time where they had to film together in a car. "I don't know what it was. Timothée was just excited to be out of the house. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, 'You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.'"

Despite her annoyance filming with them, she eventually admitted that working with the star-studded cast was a "cool" experience. However, she did single out Jonah Hill, who apparently gave her a hard time on set — but not in the way you'd think.