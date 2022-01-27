Huma Abedin Recalls The Moment Her Life With Anthony Weiner Fell Apart

Huma Abedin is sharing her heartbreaking and very publicized experience with her ex-husband's many transgressions. Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner was at the center of national attention in May 2011 when a lewd image of a man in his underwear was posted to his Twitter, according to CNN. He flip-flopped on his story, and later admitted that the incident was not caused by a hacker — he, in fact, had been engaging in online relationships with other women. The news came days before word got out that Weiner and Abedin were expecting their first child.

This triggered a slew of leaked inappropriate sexts and photos, obliterating Weiner's political career. When it was revealed that he had similar interactions with an underage girl, it landed him in federal prison, per The New York Times. The storm of scandal boiled over for Abedin, who had stayed by his side up to this point, in 2016 when the New York Post published a photo that Weiner sent to another woman.

Weiner sent the sexually-charged message while his and Abedin's son slept in the bed beside him. Abedin appeared on CNN's State of the Union and said, "I did finally reach my breaking point, because that was the point where for so long ..." she explained. "I was saying, 'I don't understand. I don't understand. Why can't you just knock it off?' And this was my final straw." With her new memoir, Abedin is sharing a vulnerable glimpse into the chaos.