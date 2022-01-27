People Are Absolutely Fuming At Meghan McCain's Latest Message For Joe Biden
Meghan McCain is someone who is not afraid to hold back, especially when it comes to her opinions about what's going on in the world and the events that are transpiring in Washington, D.C. McCain caused a stir over her remarks about Dr. Anthony Fauci over the vaccine rollout in 2021. She criticized his "inconsistent messaging," and said on "The View," "So I'm over Dr. Fauci. And honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries."
If that weren't enough, McCain has made it no secret that she's not a fan of Joe Biden and his presidency. In August 2021, she criticized Biden over the handling of the Afghanistan crisis by tweeting, "Disappointed and disgusted President Biden says 'this couldn't have been done in a more orderly manner.'" And while McCain recently lashed out even more at Biden over his handling over the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet just did its job by reminding everyone of a time when the former "The View" host was left speechless over his kind and thoughtful gesture towards her.
Meghan McCain was once comforted by Joe Biden's words, fans point out
In her latest column for the Daily Mail, Meghan McCain didn't hold back when it came to her criticism of the current administration and their handling over the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that she had tested positive for the virus herself and that weeks later, she is still "waking up feeling the aftereffects of a cold in my throat, getting fatigued easily, and unable to taste food or smell anything normally." She added, "It was easy for the media to — rightfully — blame Trump for the bungling of the early COVID-19 response, but Biden and his feckless, moronic, isolated Titanic of an administration gets the blame now."
Soon after McCain called the president a "moron," a video of Biden comforting her during an appearance on "The View" back in 2017 started to go viral on Twitter, with users lambasting her and reminding her of this moment. That's because Biden — who has known McCain her entire life — took her hand and comforted her after she broke down over her father Senator John McCain's deadly brain cancer diagnosis. (Biden's son Beau died of the same cancer.) He then sat next to McCain and said, "You may remember when you were a little kid, your dad took care of my Beau. And Beau talked about your dad's courage — not about illness, but about his courage." According to McCain's critics, there's certainly nothing "moronic" about that.