Meghan McCain Just Ripped Apart Joe Biden's Presidency. Here's What She Said

Meghan McCain hasn't exactly made a big secret of her political views. The famously Republican daughter of the late John McCain has been very outspoken about her views on various platforms – including during her stint on "The View" – and equally hasn't been afraid to criticize President Joe Biden since he came to office in January.

In August, Meghan described Joe as being "Jimmy Carter on acid" in a pretty ruthless tweet as she criticized the Biden administration for having not yet briefed the press on the crisis going on in Afghanistan. Taking another stab at the president, she then claimed that he "and his team will be remembered in history worse than [Carter]." Yikes.

Never one to mince her words, that's far from the only time the conservative star has criticized her seemingly former family friend. That same month, she called Joe out again over Afghanistan following a speech in which he addressed the withdrawal of U.S. troops. "Disappointed and disgusted President Biden says 'this couldn't have been done in a more orderly manner,'" she tweeted.

The two certainly haven't always been at odds though, as proven when Joe stopped by "The View" in 2019 when they sweetly discussed Meghan's late father, who Joe knew personally and considered a friend. During a 2017 "The View" appearance, the two even held hands as Joe discussed his late son, Beau Biden's, cancer diagnosis.

But that's not stopping Meghan from going in on the president again. And we mean going in.