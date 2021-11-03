Meghan McCain Just Ripped Apart Joe Biden's Presidency. Here's What She Said
Meghan McCain hasn't exactly made a big secret of her political views. The famously Republican daughter of the late John McCain has been very outspoken about her views on various platforms – including during her stint on "The View" – and equally hasn't been afraid to criticize President Joe Biden since he came to office in January.
In August, Meghan described Joe as being "Jimmy Carter on acid" in a pretty ruthless tweet as she criticized the Biden administration for having not yet briefed the press on the crisis going on in Afghanistan. Taking another stab at the president, she then claimed that he "and his team will be remembered in history worse than [Carter]." Yikes.
Never one to mince her words, that's far from the only time the conservative star has criticized her seemingly former family friend. That same month, she called Joe out again over Afghanistan following a speech in which he addressed the withdrawal of U.S. troops. "Disappointed and disgusted President Biden says 'this couldn't have been done in a more orderly manner,'" she tweeted.
The two certainly haven't always been at odds though, as proven when Joe stopped by "The View" in 2019 when they sweetly discussed Meghan's late father, who Joe knew personally and considered a friend. During a 2017 "The View" appearance, the two even held hands as Joe discussed his late son, Beau Biden's, cancer diagnosis.
But that's not stopping Meghan from going in on the president again. And we mean going in.
Meghan McCain thinks America has 'turned on' Joe Biden
Meghan McCain didn't have anything nice to say about President Joe Biden in her November 3 Daily Mail piece as she discussed Glenn Youngkin's win in Virginia, which New York Post described as being "devastating" for Democrats while claiming Joe looked "crestfallen."
In a scathing attack, John McCain's outspoken daughter claimed Joe's "administration is on fire and bleeding independent voters every which way it can," before claiming there's "proof in primary and general elections that the American public neither likes nor is buying this far left, progressive, woke agenda." She then added she believed Youngkin's win showed "how badly America has turned on President Biden and his far left radical, progressive minions."
Meghan's scathing words weren't only reserved for liberals though, as she also took aim at former president Donald Trump (who she's also made no secret of her disdain for). Meghan — who previously spoke out about Jill Biden's Vogue cover — denied Youngkin's victory had anything to do with Trump and referenced the "utter shambles that marked the Trump's political demise."
Meghan certainly hasn't minced her words since starting her new gig, as she joined Daily Mail's roster of writers in September after saying goodbye to "The View" after almost four years. Meghan claimed she was "looking forward to sharing [her] own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to... readers across the globe" — and it seems she's certainly sticking to that promise.