The Major Red Flag In Raquel Leviss And James Kennedy's Failed Engagement
Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy were a fan-favorite couple on the reality television show "Vanderpump Rules" for five years before their split in December 2021. The duo met at a New Year's Eve party in 2016 where they hit it off and quickly became an item, according to Us Weekly. While James had starred in the series for the previous three seasons, Raquel joined the cast in Season 5 as his girlfriend. Their relationship evolved over the following years and the pair moved in together in November 2018 before getting engaged in May 2021. And, although it was marked by plenty of ups and downs, including cheating allegations and James' alcohol addiction, it seemed like the reality television stars were meant to be.
Throughout their relationship, Raquel and James were incredibly active on social media, sharing photos of one another alongside sweet captions. In one post just a few months prior to their split, Raquel shared adorable photos of the duo during their engagement party. No one could have suspected that things weren't going so well behind the scenes, which is why fans were shocked when the pair broke the news that they were not going through with their engagement in a joint Instagram post in December 2021. The short-and-sweet message revealed that they simply weren't "in love anymore." However, during part one of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, which aired on January 25, the duo delved a bit deeper into some of the underlying issues in their relationship.
Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy stopped being intimate
Fans of "Vanderpump Rules" found out during part one of the show's reunion on January 25 why Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy really broke off their engagement. In an interview with Andy Cohen during the episode, the pair revealed that they had not had sex in the two years prior to their split (via Page Six). James explained, "It's been a while. It's been, like, through COVID, like, we didn't really ...," before Raquel added that the last time they were intimate was at some point in 2019. James put the reason in simple terms: He didn't feel like Raquel was his true "soulmate." This feeling appeared to be mutual, as Raquel also stated, "My heart hasn't been fully in it," adding that she had "nightmares" about their wedding, which led her to the conclusion that they were not meant to be.
Raquel dished additional details on the "cumulation of things" that led to the split during an episode of of Scheana Shay's "Scheananigans" podcast on January 21 (via People). She revealed that she had been faking her feelings for a while and that by the time the duo talked things out, she couldn't "keep it in any longer." She felt that James mistreated people and she didn't like the fact that he didn't get along well with her family. Although she was expecting him to get angry with her, she says he was surprisingly "calm" and "respected" her choice to end the relationship.