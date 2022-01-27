The Major Red Flag In Raquel Leviss And James Kennedy's Failed Engagement

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy were a fan-favorite couple on the reality television show "Vanderpump Rules" for five years before their split in December 2021. The duo met at a New Year's Eve party in 2016 where they hit it off and quickly became an item, according to Us Weekly. While James had starred in the series for the previous three seasons, Raquel joined the cast in Season 5 as his girlfriend. Their relationship evolved over the following years and the pair moved in together in November 2018 before getting engaged in May 2021. And, although it was marked by plenty of ups and downs, including cheating allegations and James' alcohol addiction, it seemed like the reality television stars were meant to be.

Throughout their relationship, Raquel and James were incredibly active on social media, sharing photos of one another alongside sweet captions. In one post just a few months prior to their split, Raquel shared adorable photos of the duo during their engagement party. No one could have suspected that things weren't going so well behind the scenes, which is why fans were shocked when the pair broke the news that they were not going through with their engagement in a joint Instagram post in December 2021. The short-and-sweet message revealed that they simply weren't "in love anymore." However, during part one of the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion, which aired on January 25, the duo delved a bit deeper into some of the underlying issues in their relationship.