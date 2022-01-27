Paris Hilton Changes Her Tune On Lindsay Lohan

Both Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan are some of pop culture's most-talked-about celebrities from the 2000s, and back then, they seemingly had a brutal, long-lasting feud. In 2018, a series of throwback videos were shared to Instagram, where Lohan can be seen showing off a bruise on her arm (via People). The "Mean Girls" actor told the person filming that Hilton hit her the night before at her friend's house "for no reason." In another clip, Hilton confronted Lohan and told her to tell the paparazzi the truth. "I never said that. Paris is my friend. No, I love her, she's my friend," Lohan replied. In the third and final clip, Lohan was caught calling Hilton a "c***" and denied saying that she did after being confronted.

When the videos resurfaced on Instagram, @CommentsByCelebs spotted Hilton writing, "#PathologicalLiar," with the laughing face emoji in the comments section. Their beef didn't stop there, however. Hilton shaded the actor in 2017 to MTV Australia when talking about the famous photo of the duo in the car with Britney Spears that saw them smiling on a night out. "Actually, it was just Brit and I [going] out," the "Stars Are Blind" hitmaker revealed, adding, "And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited."

The following year, Hilton told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show that Lohan isn't someone she can trust. With that being said, it seems the successful businesswoman is ready to put things behind her after all these years.