Background Actor Confirms One Huge Suspicion About Sarah Jessica Parker's On Set Behavior

Sarah Jessica Parker and her "Sex and the City" co-stars thrilled plenty of fans when they brought their beloved characters back to the screen (well, except for Kim Cattrall, of course). When it was finally released, "And Just Like That" stirred up a fair share of reactions while at the same time bringing the stars themselves back into the spotlight. That includes what they were up to while they were working on the series.

"1st Table Read ... Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble," Parker captioned a June 2021 Instagram post that gave her followers a look at her script, and revealed that she was willing to face early hours in order to tackle what needed to be done. On top of that, Cynthia Nixon talked to Vogue in November 2021 about Parker's work ethic and dedication to her responsibilities, saying, "Sarah has a million obligations, personal and professional, and she gets an A+ on all of them."

Of course, Nixon and Parker weren't the only ones who were willing to open up about the experience. A background actor who worked on the show has also talked about what happened while the series was being filmed — as well as what went down when the cameras weren't rolling — and has confirmed one huge suspicion about Parker that might leave you both impressed and cringing in a sympathetic way.