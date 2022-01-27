Background Actor Confirms One Huge Suspicion About Sarah Jessica Parker's On Set Behavior
Sarah Jessica Parker and her "Sex and the City" co-stars thrilled plenty of fans when they brought their beloved characters back to the screen (well, except for Kim Cattrall, of course). When it was finally released, "And Just Like That" stirred up a fair share of reactions while at the same time bringing the stars themselves back into the spotlight. That includes what they were up to while they were working on the series.
"1st Table Read ... Got here to work way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble," Parker captioned a June 2021 Instagram post that gave her followers a look at her script, and revealed that she was willing to face early hours in order to tackle what needed to be done. On top of that, Cynthia Nixon talked to Vogue in November 2021 about Parker's work ethic and dedication to her responsibilities, saying, "Sarah has a million obligations, personal and professional, and she gets an A+ on all of them."
Of course, Nixon and Parker weren't the only ones who were willing to open up about the experience. A background actor who worked on the show has also talked about what happened while the series was being filmed — as well as what went down when the cameras weren't rolling — and has confirmed one huge suspicion about Parker that might leave you both impressed and cringing in a sympathetic way.
Sarah Jessica Parker is the queen of stilettos
Along with being famously hardworking, Sarah Jessica Parker is well known for her incredibly stylish shoes. While her onscreen "Sex and the City" character, Carrie Bradshaw, is more than a little fond of Manolo Blahnik stilettos, the star herself also seems to adore fine footwear. Granted, her relationship with shoes is different from that of her character, as she told Gwyneth Paltrow during a July 2018 interview for the "Goop" podcast (via People), saying, "I've always loved them, but not in the way that Carrie Bradshaw loved them."
It may be true, however, it turns out that Parker can handle heels in a very Bradshaw kind of way. Not only does she have her own shoe brand, SJP, but it turns out that she can spend all day in stilettos. While opening up to the "Hot Takes and Deep Dives" podcast (via the Daily Mail), a background actor who worked with the star on "And Just Like That..." explained, "I never saw Sarah Jessica Parker take her heels off one time."
While that's definitely impressive, the idea that her poor tootsies are trapped in unforgiving shoes for that long might make you cringe a little. That's surely why the source added, "I would bring Advil [to help] once my feet started having pain, because you're just standing for hours, but those women, they're there the entire day and they're in stilettos, Manolos, all day long." Wow and ouch!