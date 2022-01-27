Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Proudly Celebrates Two Years Sober With New Photo

January 27 marks two years since Shaun Weiss was arrested for burglary while being under the influence of methamphetamine in California, People reported. The date also marks two years since "The Mighty Ducks" star stopped using drugs. To celebrate the milestone, Weiss took to Instagram to share a staggering comparison of how he looked before giving up drugs — and how he looks today. In the "before" photo, the bones of Weiss' face were pronouncedly visible. His eyes were large and sunken. Now, Weiss' face is filled in, making him look years younger than in the older snap.

"Amazing journey..... one I've enjoyed watching!!! Inspirational," he captioned the post. Weiss also included another message on the photo montage: "A journey of a thousand miles begins with 12 amazing steps," a reference to the 12-step recovery program. After being released from jail in March 2020, Weiss checked himself into rehab and underwent a 90-recovery program, TMZ reported that July. He continued to live in a recovery facility until 2021, his friend Drew Gallagher told TMZ that January.

Through his GoFundMe campaign, Gallagher helped raise funds to have Weiss's meth-damaged teeth fixed in September 2020, according to Page Six. Gallagher helped Weiss celebrate Weiss's most recent accomplishment by posting the same side-by-side comparison on his own Instagram. "What a triumph! Congrats @shaunweiss on 2 years sober!!! So proud of you brotha — look at you now," Gallagher captioned the post.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).