Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Proudly Celebrates Two Years Sober With New Photo
Shaun Weiss had to hit rock bottom to get to where he is today. Weiss, who is best known for portraying Greg Goldberg in Disney's "The Mighty Ducks" films in the 1990s, suffered from drug addiction for years, which contributed to his arrest in July 2017 after he reportedly stole about $150 in merchandise from Fry's Electronics, TMZ reported at the time. Later that month, Weiss was sentenced to 150 days in jail but only served 12 days because of overcrowding, TMZ later detailed. Just five days after his release, Weiss was arrested again and booked for possession of methamphetamine, the outlet noted.
Weiss' issues with the law were far from over. The former actor was arrested again in August 2018 on suspicion of being under the influence, as People reported. The lowest point, however, happened in January 2020, when Weiss was charged with residential burglary after he was found in someone's car inside of a garage in northern California, Marysville police shared on Facebook.
Actor and producer Drew Gallagher, who became close with Weiss after working with him on a TV pilot around 2016, set out to help his friend by launching a GoFundMe account after his 2020 arrest. While noting Weiss is to blame for his actions, Gallagher argued he needed help in an interview with People. "He's sick, he's mentally ill," Gallagher said. "He's just sick and everybody gives up on him." Weiss sought help and is now celebrating two years sober with an incredible before-and-after photo.
Shaun Weiss is looking heathy and younger
January 27 marks two years since Shaun Weiss was arrested for burglary while being under the influence of methamphetamine in California, People reported. The date also marks two years since "The Mighty Ducks" star stopped using drugs. To celebrate the milestone, Weiss took to Instagram to share a staggering comparison of how he looked before giving up drugs — and how he looks today. In the "before" photo, the bones of Weiss' face were pronouncedly visible. His eyes were large and sunken. Now, Weiss' face is filled in, making him look years younger than in the older snap.
"Amazing journey..... one I've enjoyed watching!!! Inspirational," he captioned the post. Weiss also included another message on the photo montage: "A journey of a thousand miles begins with 12 amazing steps," a reference to the 12-step recovery program. After being released from jail in March 2020, Weiss checked himself into rehab and underwent a 90-recovery program, TMZ reported that July. He continued to live in a recovery facility until 2021, his friend Drew Gallagher told TMZ that January.
Through his GoFundMe campaign, Gallagher helped raise funds to have Weiss's meth-damaged teeth fixed in September 2020, according to Page Six. Gallagher helped Weiss celebrate Weiss's most recent accomplishment by posting the same side-by-side comparison on his own Instagram. "What a triumph! Congrats @shaunweiss on 2 years sober!!! So proud of you brotha — look at you now," Gallagher captioned the post.
