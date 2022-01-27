Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Finding Closure With Her Past Prison Stint

It's clear that Teresa Giudice still doesn't have many fond memories from her time in prison, but going by a recent interview she did on Sirius XM with Andy Cohen (via People), she's at least learned to live with it. "I'm fine with saying I went to jail. I'm good with it now," she said. That doesn't mean she thinks she got what she deserved, mind you. Teresa continued, "I know in my heart I was not supposed to go there. I know I only went because I'm in the public eye." She's always insisted she never knew she was committing a crime — including to Andy Cohen, per Forbes — so you can't fault her for consistency.

One thing she does seem to have changed her tune on is how she felt about her now ex-husband Joe Giudice, who also went to prison for fraud. At the time, Teresa showed every intention of sticking by him, but now she feels resentful. "I lost time with my mom and if I didn't go away, I would have never lost that time. And then when he got out, I was like, 'When I see him, this will be my true test,'" she said. Unfortunately, she said she didn't feel anything at all.

The good news is that everyone now is in a better place (except Joe, who was deported and now living in Italy, according to Bravo).