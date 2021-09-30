Erika Jayne Makes Bold Claim As Legal Woes Intensify
There's no doubt Erika Jayne's life has dramatically changed in the course of the last year. She went from spending a whopping $40,000 monthly on her "glam squad" to shopping at TJ Maxx, as detailed by Page Six, after she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi. And while she might be trying to distance herself from her estranged husband, who has been hit with a class-action lawsuit by the victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash for allegedly embezzling money, she's also been accused of trying to protect their assets from the court, per Entertainment Tonight.
In a July episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika broke down in tears explaining that her legal issues are blown out of proportion. "This sucks so bad. Things that are being said are just wrong. People are believing them and they're everywhere and it's terrible and I'm just here by myself, and what's being said is just mean. It's insane that my divorce is a sham but nobody cares about the facts," she said, per Today.
However, Erika has just made a rather shocking admission about her financial state and it's one that even has critics concerned about her future. Keep scrolling below to find out what she had to say.
Erika Jayne is down in the dumps about her financial situation
While there was a time not too long ago that Erika was living a life of complete luxury, which included a $13 million dollar mansion and all of the best designer clothes that money can buy, the reality star was forced to hit the downgrade button. According to reports, the reality star claimed that she has "zero dollars" in her back account, which comes as a bit of a shock to her fans, seeing how it wasn't too long ago that she was singing about her "XXPEN$IVE" lifestyle.
During the September 29 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she made the admission during a girls' trip to San Diego with her co-star Kyle Richards. "I'm out here rebuilding my life but, girl, I have zero dollars. And by the time those trustees are done with [estranged husband Tom Girardi], there'll be nothing. So, I walk out of this with nothing," Erika said, per Page Six.
Well, it's not like Erika will be living under a bridge anytime soon. After all, she still has those Bravo paychecks that she can cash in as long as Andy Cohen has her on the payroll, right?