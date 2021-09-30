Erika Jayne Makes Bold Claim As Legal Woes Intensify

There's no doubt Erika Jayne's life has dramatically changed in the course of the last year. She went from spending a whopping $40,000 monthly on her "glam squad" to shopping at TJ Maxx, as detailed by Page Six, after she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi. And while she might be trying to distance herself from her estranged husband, who has been hit with a class-action lawsuit by the victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash for allegedly embezzling money, she's also been accused of trying to protect their assets from the court, per Entertainment Tonight.

In a July episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika broke down in tears explaining that her legal issues are blown out of proportion. "This sucks so bad. Things that are being said are just wrong. People are believing them and they're everywhere and it's terrible and I'm just here by myself, and what's being said is just mean. It's insane that my divorce is a sham but nobody cares about the facts," she said, per Today.

However, Erika has just made a rather shocking admission about her financial state and it's one that even has critics concerned about her future. Keep scrolling below to find out what she had to say.