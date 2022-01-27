Everything We Know About Kanye West's Album DONDA 2
New music alert! Kanye West just announced the upcoming release of "DONDA 2," which comes mere months after the first "DONDA" record. The long-awaited first album first dropped in August 2021 to mixed reception, according to Metacritic. And, as with anything Kanye does, there was a substantial amount of controversy surrounding its release.
Case in point: In September 2021, one month after "DONDA's" release, Ye quietly updated the album on streaming services. In the update, Ye removed singer Chris Brown's vocals off the track "New Again" — replacing his take with a Sunday Service Choir rendition, per XXL. Taking to his Instagram Stories (via XXL), Brown reacted to the changes by calling the rapper "a whole h*e" and wrote, "Nah he tweakin'."
Maybe Breezy will have better luck this time around — and we don't have to wait long before finding out. That's because "DONDA 2" is dropping sooner than you might think.
'DONDA 2' arrives February 22
Yep, in less than a month, Kanye West's latest album, "DONDA 2," will be released. The rapper made the announcement via Instagram on January 27, sharing a picture of what appears to be a burning house on a billboard. Inscribed on the burning house are the numbers "2 22 22." It's surely fitting given Kanye's penchant for symbolism (the album is named after his late mother, after all).
On top of its release date, Kanye also confirmed that the album will be "EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE." While Ye and Future have dominated the rap game for a decade-plus now, the two have only collaborated on 2014's "I Won," in which they rapped about their then-fiancées, Ciara and Kim Kardashian, respectively.
Julia Fox, with whom Kanye has entered a relationship amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian, opened up about hearing the Ye and Future collaborations before its release. Speaking on the "Forbidden Fruits" podcast (via The Source), she said, "It's honestly just an honor to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening." She further added, "Even being in the studio with [Kanye] and Future and listening to the new songs which, by the way, are f*****g insane. That's really cool. I love that and I love music. Music has saved my life on many occasions."