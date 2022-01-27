Everything We Know About Kanye West's Album DONDA 2

New music alert! Kanye West just announced the upcoming release of "DONDA 2," which comes mere months after the first "DONDA" record. The long-awaited first album first dropped in August 2021 to mixed reception, according to Metacritic. And, as with anything Kanye does, there was a substantial amount of controversy surrounding its release.

Case in point: In September 2021, one month after "DONDA's" release, Ye quietly updated the album on streaming services. In the update, Ye removed singer Chris Brown's vocals off the track "New Again" — replacing his take with a Sunday Service Choir rendition, per XXL. Taking to his Instagram Stories (via XXL), Brown reacted to the changes by calling the rapper "a whole h*e" and wrote, "Nah he tweakin'."

Maybe Breezy will have better luck this time around — and we don't have to wait long before finding out. That's because "DONDA 2" is dropping sooner than you might think.