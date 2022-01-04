Will There Really Be A Donda 2?

Ye, aka the artist formerly known as Kanye West, had the world waiting with bated breath in 2021 as he gave us tease after tease at his first studio album in two years, "Donda." The album most certainly delivered when it was (finally!) released, giving us plenty of insights into the father of four's personal life.

Let's be honest, what a lot of the world was waiting for was glimpses into what really went on when it came to his marriage to Kim Kardashian (guilty as charged over here!), and he didn't disappoint. There are thought to be numerous references to Kim and their family across the board on the album, according to Entertainment Tonight, with a particularly telling few lines on the song "Hurricane."

"Heated by the rumors, read into it too much/Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, 'What do you love?'" he raps on the song, adding, "Hard to find what the truth is, but the truth was that the truth suck/Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much." That same song also appeared to reference his alleged short-lived romance with Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk, as he raps, "Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick."

But now we have new information about if we're getting even more insight into the now former couple's personal life in the form of Ye's sometimes very personal music.