Will There Really Be A Donda 2?
Ye, aka the artist formerly known as Kanye West, had the world waiting with bated breath in 2021 as he gave us tease after tease at his first studio album in two years, "Donda." The album most certainly delivered when it was (finally!) released, giving us plenty of insights into the father of four's personal life.
Let's be honest, what a lot of the world was waiting for was glimpses into what really went on when it came to his marriage to Kim Kardashian (guilty as charged over here!), and he didn't disappoint. There are thought to be numerous references to Kim and their family across the board on the album, according to Entertainment Tonight, with a particularly telling few lines on the song "Hurricane."
"Heated by the rumors, read into it too much/Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, 'What do you love?'" he raps on the song, adding, "Hard to find what the truth is, but the truth was that the truth suck/Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much." That same song also appeared to reference his alleged short-lived romance with Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk, as he raps, "Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick."
But now we have new information about if we're getting even more insight into the now former couple's personal life in the form of Ye's sometimes very personal music.
Kanye West is reportedly working on a Donda follow-up
Get ready if you're one of those hoping Kanye West (now known as Ye) will spill more about life with the Kardashians. It's thought that Ye is wasting no time in putting his life into music, as it was reported on January 3 that he's expected to release "Donda 2," a follow-up to "Donda," the album he named after his late mom, which dropped on August 29, 2021.
That's according to music executive Steven Victor, who confirmed to Complex that the rapper "has started working" on the new music already, calling it a "masterpiece." If the reports are true, it will mark the first time the star has released a direct sequel to one of his previous albums.
No more details have been released just yet, though Ye himself appeared to tease he's been working on new music. In late December 2021, footage went viral on Twitter that showed him in the studio with the rapper Scarface.
It's pretty safe to say that Ye will have plenty to write and rap about on his new songs if he decided to go personal again — and with it being a follow-up, we're guessing he will. The star has been pretty open about the fact that he wants to reunite with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian after she filed for divorce, despite Kim's blossoming romance with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson.
Bring on "Donda 2!"