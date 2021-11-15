How Does Kanye West's Deluxe Version Of Donda Differ From The Original?
Kanye West has released a deluxe version of his latest album, "Donda." As fans may recall, the album was originally scheduled to drop sometime in 2020, per Vulture, but was delayed several times until it finally came out on August 29, 2021. The release date was actually scheduled for September 3, but it was reportedly moved up to avoid dropping the same day as Drake's "Certified Lover Boy."
Delays aside, Kanye's release was met with some criticism, due to the project featuring controversial artists such as DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. The latter has been accused of sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood (as well as other women, which Manson has denied), while DaBaby received backlash for his on-stage homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Festival. Both artists appear on Kanye's track "Jail Pt. 2."
The original version of "Donda" also features a guest appearance from Chris Brown on "New Again." Once the album came out, Brown called out Kanye on social media for cutting his vocals short on the final version. "KANYE A WHOLE H*E," he wrote on Instagram Stories (via The Neighborhood Talk). "NAH HE TWEAKIN," the singer continued in another post. Now, two months after the original "Donda" release, Kanye has dropped a deluxe version, including even more collabs.
Kanye's Donda Deluxe features Young Thug, André 3000, and more
On the night of November 14, Kanye West surprise-dropped the deluxe version of his latest album, "Donda." As reported by REVOLT, the new version now includes "Life Of The Party" featuring André 3000; "Remote Control Pt. 2" featuring Young Thug and Kid Cudi; "Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2" with KayCyy, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn; "Up From The Ashes"; and "Never Abandon Your Family." The deluxe also includes an updated version of "Come To Life" featuring Tyler, The Creator's background vocals.
In case you missed it, the André 3000-assisted track was actually leaked by Drake in September, causing his beef with Kanye to intensify due to a particular verse. "I put Virgil and Drake on the same text and it wasn't about the matching Arc'teryx or Kid Cudi dress," Kanye rapped on the song, per Billboard. "Just told these grown men stop it with the funny s**t."
Following the leak, André distanced himself from the feud, claiming that he wasn't aware of Kanye's diss on the song. "The track I received and wrote to didn't have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the 'Donda' album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to," he wrote in a statement to Billboard. Kanye's "Life Of The Party" verse on "Donda (Deluxe)" doesn't include the Drake diss — proving that he's ready to put the beef to rest.