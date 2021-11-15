How Does Kanye West's Deluxe Version Of Donda Differ From The Original?

Kanye West has released a deluxe version of his latest album, "Donda." As fans may recall, the album was originally scheduled to drop sometime in 2020, per Vulture, but was delayed several times until it finally came out on August 29, 2021. The release date was actually scheduled for September 3, but it was reportedly moved up to avoid dropping the same day as Drake's "Certified Lover Boy."

Delays aside, Kanye's release was met with some criticism, due to the project featuring controversial artists such as DaBaby and Marilyn Manson. The latter has been accused of sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood (as well as other women, which Manson has denied), while DaBaby received backlash for his on-stage homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Festival. Both artists appear on Kanye's track "Jail Pt. 2."

The original version of "Donda" also features a guest appearance from Chris Brown on "New Again." Once the album came out, Brown called out Kanye on social media for cutting his vocals short on the final version. "KANYE A WHOLE H*E," he wrote on Instagram Stories (via The Neighborhood Talk). "NAH HE TWEAKIN," the singer continued in another post. Now, two months after the original "Donda" release, Kanye has dropped a deluxe version, including even more collabs.