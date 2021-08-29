The Kanye West DaBaby 'Donda' Controversy Explained

On August 29, Kanye West dropped his much-awaited album, "Donda." The project wasn't supposed to arrive until September 3, but West might have decided to move it up so it wouldn't coincide with Drake's "Certified Lover Boy." As fans already know, West postponed the release of "Donda" several times, and even temporarily moved inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in order to concentrate on the project. He also hosted listening parties in Atlanta and Chicago, where fans got a preview of what "Donda" had in store.

The final version of the album counts features from Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Playboi Carti, and Jay-Z. The latter, in particular, took people by surprise as the two had been distant for years, and their previous collaboration dated back to 2011. Titled "Jail," the track sees Hov celebrating his reunion with 'Ye, referencing their 2011 joint album "Watch The Throne." In his verse, Jay raps (via Genius), "This might be the return of The Throne (Throne) / Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus."

But, for unclear reasons, West decided to replace Jay's feature with another, more controversial rapper: DaBaby. As reported by XXL Mag, West held a "Donda" listening session at Chicago's Soldier Field on August 27, where he was joined by DaBaby (among others). There, the two previewed another version of "Jail," in which Jay-Z's verse had been replaced by DaBaby's. Once "Donda" dropped two days later, however, DaBaby's verse was gone. Scroll on to find out what happened.