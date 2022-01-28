How Lady Gaga Ensures Her On-Set Partners Feel Comfortable Filming Intimate Scenes

The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Lady Gaga slays in everything she does. She's iconic singer, songwriter, musician, actor — she can literally do just about anything! And, after her sit-down with Jake Gyllenhaal for Variety's edition of "Actors on Actors," Gaga has proven to have an even bigger heart. While many artists struggle with sustaining a music career, the "Born This Way" singer has not only created a household name for herself but also shifted the conversation to where she is now considered a prominent actor as well.

She has appeared in major television shows and films like "American Horror Story: Hotel," "A Star is Born," and "House of Gucci," per IMDB. While actually being on the big screen is still relatively new to Gaga, she opened up to Gyllenhaal about her love for it. "I wanted to be an actress before I wanted to be a singer. And I studied for a really long time."

While the Oscar winner is known for embodying several challenging roles, there's one thing that is crucial for Lady Gaga, even while in character.