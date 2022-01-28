Grimes Reveals Intense Plans She Has For Her Body Art

Singer Grimes is known for making big transformations. The hyperpop artist often gets attention for her otherworldly style, which can sometimes go to the extreme. Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, recently sparked pregnancy rumors when she posted an image of herself donning a noticeable baby bump to Instagram in December 2021. But the baby bump image, which saw the musician wielding a sword against a space-themed backdrop, was part of the artistic promo for her upcoming concept album, "Book I."

Grimes did, of course, announce her real 2020 pregnancy in a similar way with a controversial photo on social media. The singer, who now shares her son X Æ A-Xii with her ex-boyfriend Tesla CEO Elon Musk, described pregnancy as a "feral & war-like state of being," according to Mashable. Grimes' latest baby bump pic, however, is merely a fantasy promo for "Book I," which is described by the artist as a "space opera" about an artificial intelligence romance, per Nylon. As Grimes heads into the cosmos for her sixth studio album, the "Oblivion" singer just revealed a drastic plan she has to embody her alien fascination.