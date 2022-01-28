Grimes Reveals Intense Plans She Has For Her Body Art
Singer Grimes is known for making big transformations. The hyperpop artist often gets attention for her otherworldly style, which can sometimes go to the extreme. Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, recently sparked pregnancy rumors when she posted an image of herself donning a noticeable baby bump to Instagram in December 2021. But the baby bump image, which saw the musician wielding a sword against a space-themed backdrop, was part of the artistic promo for her upcoming concept album, "Book I."
Grimes did, of course, announce her real 2020 pregnancy in a similar way with a controversial photo on social media. The singer, who now shares her son X Æ A-Xii with her ex-boyfriend Tesla CEO Elon Musk, described pregnancy as a "feral & war-like state of being," according to Mashable. Grimes' latest baby bump pic, however, is merely a fantasy promo for "Book I," which is described by the artist as a "space opera" about an artificial intelligence romance, per Nylon. As Grimes heads into the cosmos for her sixth studio album, the "Oblivion" singer just revealed a drastic plan she has to embody her alien fascination.
Grimes plans for alien body transformation
Grimes is planning for a major body makeover. The singer shared snaps to her Instagram Story unveiling an intricate chest tattoo in white ink. "I was so vibed into record promo I forgot to post abt this amazing tattoo I got from @w4th.co," she wrote, introducing the art piece. Grimes then showed a photo of a detailed tattoo under her bust, writing (via Daily Mail), "the long slow effort to have a full alien body." She added that she is going to "be totally covered in white ink" and described her goal look as "post-human."
The ink on Grimes' chest matches her full back tattoo she revealed on Instagram in April 2021. The intricate back tat, made up of detailed lines and swirls, is also in white ink and sees a similar design to her latest body art. "Don't have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha," Grimes wrote in the photo's caption. She explained her back tattoo would "be red for a few [weeks]" and called the end results "beautiful alien scars."