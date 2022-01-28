The Scary Incident That Happened Right Outside Taylor Swift's Home
Taylor Swift's properties cannot seem to catch a break. One of Swift's homes has been subjected to yet another unexpected incident.
In April 2018, it was reported that Bruce Rowley, a man from Connecticut who admitted to having a crush on the star, robbed a bank and went straight to her mansion in Rhode Island to woo her. In an attempt to "propose" to the "All Too Well" singer, he threw roughly $1,600 in cash over her fence. Days later, a 38-year-old man from Colorado named Julius Sandrock, suspected of stalking Swift, was arrested outside her Beverly Hills property. He was reported to have been wearing a mask and was in possession of a knife, according to USA Today.
Another stalker named Justin Lilly attempted to trespass on the same property only days before Sandrock was arrested, per Page Six. Reports revealed that he was charged with a misdemeanor and sent to jail for three days. As if that's not enough, within the same month, yet another trespasser broke into Swift's New York home and played Goldilocks. A man named Roger Alvarado smashed a window, explored her home, took a shower, and even slept on the bed. The good news: it was a relatively new property and the star had never lived there at the time. Fortunately, Swift's homes remained safe after this string of incidents happened — right up until January 2022.
A stalker rammed into Taylor Swift's New York apartment building
It looks like Taylor Swift's stalkers are at it again. On January 27, TMZ reported that an unidentified man sought to wreak havoc at the singer's apartment building in Tribeca. According to the outlet, he drove the opposite way down the street, stopped in front of the building, and rammed his vehicle into it, crashing into the wall and a fire hydrant.
Police who investigated the incident said that the man tried to mess with the intercom and rambled on and on about the singer. He was then arrested by the NYPD and brought to a hospital for what is presumed to be a psychiatric evaluation. He's also likely to face charges for criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated, as police said he was drunk at the time. He also told police he would not leave until he met Swift.
The man, later identified as Morgan Mank, tweeted at Swift just days before the incident. "Wish you all the best. Cya @taylorswift13," he wrote, followed by, "If I could make one suggestion, you should get your s**t together because you are in fact, insane. @taylorswift13." It's still unknown whether Swift was at home at the time, but here's to hoping that she's safe and sound.