The Scary Incident That Happened Right Outside Taylor Swift's Home

Taylor Swift's properties cannot seem to catch a break. One of Swift's homes has been subjected to yet another unexpected incident.

In April 2018, it was reported that Bruce Rowley, a man from Connecticut who admitted to having a crush on the star, robbed a bank and went straight to her mansion in Rhode Island to woo her. In an attempt to "propose" to the "All Too Well" singer, he threw roughly $1,600 in cash over her fence. Days later, a 38-year-old man from Colorado named Julius Sandrock, suspected of stalking Swift, was arrested outside her Beverly Hills property. He was reported to have been wearing a mask and was in possession of a knife, according to USA Today.

Another stalker named Justin Lilly attempted to trespass on the same property only days before Sandrock was arrested, per Page Six. Reports revealed that he was charged with a misdemeanor and sent to jail for three days. As if that's not enough, within the same month, yet another trespasser broke into Swift's New York home and played Goldilocks. A man named Roger Alvarado smashed a window, explored her home, took a shower, and even slept on the bed. The good news: it was a relatively new property and the star had never lived there at the time. Fortunately, Swift's homes remained safe after this string of incidents happened — right up until January 2022.