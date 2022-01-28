How Ryan Gosling Reportedly Spends Most Of His Free Time These Days

Ryan Gosling is someone who has managed to stay out of the spotlight, despite his immense popularity in the entertainment industry and his heartthrob status in Hollywood. In fact, he only makes rare comments about his children with Evan Mendes, and for the most part, stays under the radar. However, he did tell the Evening Standard back in 2016 that "women are better than men" because they are "stronger and more evolved," which is probably the reason his fans still love him so much to this very day.

He's also surrounded by the women and girls that he loves the most in his life, which includes of course Mendes and their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. However, when one social media follower apparently accused Gosling of being an absent father, per Us Weekly, Mendes shot back on Instagram by writing, "I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private."

And while Gosling does have a few projects in the pipeline — including his upcoming movies "The Gray Man," "Wolfman" "The Actor," and more, according to his IMDb page — it's recently been revealed what the star has been up to behind the scenes. And seeing how he prioritizes certain aspects in his life more than others, this shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.