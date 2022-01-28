Christina Ricci's Divorce Keeps Getting Messier And Messier

The past couple of years have been a rollercoaster of emotions for Christina Ricci. Amid her messy divorce from camera operator James Heerdegen, Ricci welcomed a daughter, Cleo, with husband Mark Hampton in early December, which she announced on Instagram. The "Yellowjackets" star revealed she was in a relationship with the hairstylist in July, when she took to Instagram to celebrate his birthday. Things moved fast from there. The following month, Ricci announced she and Hampton were expecting a child and they tied the knot two months later.

It looks like Ricci has found happiness again after filing for divorce in July 2020, putting an end to her seven-year marriage, as TMZ reported. The decision came shortly after Ricci was granted an emergency protective order from Heerdegen, whom she accused of "severe physical and emotional abuse" in her divorce papers, according to People. Earlier that year, the Los Angeles police responded to a domestic violence call at Ricci and Heerdegen's house. In January 2021, Ricci was granted a restraining order against Heerdegen, People reported.

While 2021 proved to be markedly more filled with happy news than 2020, the shocks from the divorce continue to be felt into 2022. In April 2021, Ricci and Heerdegen settled the divorce and agreed the actor would get sole custody of their son, Freddie, while establishing visitation rights for Heerdegen, as People reported at the time. It looked like the end of the battle was near, but Heerdegen is back in the courts — and making bold claims.