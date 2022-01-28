Christina Ricci's Divorce Keeps Getting Messier And Messier
The past couple of years have been a rollercoaster of emotions for Christina Ricci. Amid her messy divorce from camera operator James Heerdegen, Ricci welcomed a daughter, Cleo, with husband Mark Hampton in early December, which she announced on Instagram. The "Yellowjackets" star revealed she was in a relationship with the hairstylist in July, when she took to Instagram to celebrate his birthday. Things moved fast from there. The following month, Ricci announced she and Hampton were expecting a child and they tied the knot two months later.
It looks like Ricci has found happiness again after filing for divorce in July 2020, putting an end to her seven-year marriage, as TMZ reported. The decision came shortly after Ricci was granted an emergency protective order from Heerdegen, whom she accused of "severe physical and emotional abuse" in her divorce papers, according to People. Earlier that year, the Los Angeles police responded to a domestic violence call at Ricci and Heerdegen's house. In January 2021, Ricci was granted a restraining order against Heerdegen, People reported.
While 2021 proved to be markedly more filled with happy news than 2020, the shocks from the divorce continue to be felt into 2022. In April 2021, Ricci and Heerdegen settled the divorce and agreed the actor would get sole custody of their son, Freddie, while establishing visitation rights for Heerdegen, as People reported at the time. It looked like the end of the battle was near, but Heerdegen is back in the courts — and making bold claims.
Christina Ricci's ex-husband is seeking child and spousal support
Christina Ricci's ex-husband, James Heerdegen, is asking "The Addams Family" star to pay both child and spousal support, contending he has depleted years of savings during the bitter divorce, as court documents obtained by People on January 26 showed. The cinematographer is also asking that Ricci cover his attorney's fees, listed at $50,000, and requested another $50,000 so he can hire a forensic accountant to examine her finances. "James is in desperate need of a fee order as he no longer has any savings, including even his retirement, having depleted them for legal fees, rent payments, and security deposits," the documents read.
Heerdegen also laid out the state of his future financial situation should Ricci fail to acquiesce. "Absent a support order, James anticipates that he will soon be completely broke and is even now floundering in debt." Heerdegen's requests are fair, the documents argued, because the disparity in their finances gave Ricci an unfair advantage in the divorce, according to Radar Online. "There is a very substantial disparity in Petitioner's and Respondent's respective access to funds and ability to pay attorney's fees, accountant's fees and costs."
When Ricci filed for divorce in July 2020, a source told TMZ she and Heerdegen signed no prenuptial agreement prior to their 2013 wedding, adding that the actor was the main breadwinner in the family. Though information regarding Ricci's finances is conflicting, she is worth $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.