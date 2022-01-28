Patrick Duffy Can't Stop Glowing About His Relationship With Linda Purl

Patrick Duffy was dealt a serious blow in 2017 when, after over four decades of marriage, his wife Carlyn Rosser died of cancer. Two years after her death, the "Dallas" actor revealed that he had not moved on. "I feel close to her all the time [but] what I miss most is her touch," he told Closer Weekly in 2019 during a candid interview. "I still consider myself a married man," Duffy added. The seasoned television star admitted that he felt blindsided by his wife's death, but took a Zen-like approach to mortality. "You reach a certain age and you realize the road ahead is much shorter than the road behind," Duffy said.

Coping with the loss of his wife was understandably difficult for Duffy. "He's grateful for the years they had together, but wishes they had more," a source told Closer Weekly in 2019. Although he openly mourned Rosser, the "Step By Step" star did not fall victim to despair. "Patrick allows himself to be sad, but he doesn't allow himself to wallow in it," the insider added.

In 2020, Duffy reconnected with an old friend, fellow actor Linda Purl, and the two struck up a romance. "I never thought for a minute this would happen again," he told People at the time. The actor told the outlet he believed his deceased wife would have given him her blessing "to be happy." Duffy has gushed over Purl whenever he speaks about their relationship which began in an unlikely circumstance.