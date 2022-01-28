Lady Gaga And Jake Gyllenhaal's Behavior During A Joint Interview Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Lady Gaga wears many hats: actor, artist, producer, connoisseur of meat dresses, the list goes on. One of her newly discovered passions, though, appears to be film reviews. In a recent interview with Variety, in which Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal interviewed each other, Gaga couldn't stop gushing about his new film. "It was phenomenal," Gaga said when discussing "The Guilty," "My heart was pounding out of my chest."
For his part, Gyllenhaal appears to be just as big a fan of Gaga's work as she is of his. "I am amazed at how you are and have established yourself in music and songwriting in this extraordinary, mind-boggling way," he said. "And then you've somehow seamlessly been able to come into the world of storytelling in another form. And for me, when I think about acting in movies, I think of it as fits and starts. It's not a song. You get little moments you have to pull off."
The interview offered some interesting insight into their professional lives — Gaga revealed that she has studied at some of the best acting schools in the county — but fans couldn't help but notice something else about the dynamic duo.
What's really going on with Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal?
Even though Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal have never worked together fans were quick to note that their chemistry while interviewing for Variety was palpable. Within hours Twitter was flooded with comments and speculation about the pair. "megan fox and MGK walked so jake gyllenhaal and lady gaga could run," wrote one fan. "THE CHEMISTRYYYY AAAAHH I'M HYPERVENTILATING!! OMG," tweeted another over a video of Gaga and Gylenhall posing for the interview photoshoot. Fans couldn't stop the speculation that there might be something romantic going on between Gaga and Gyllenhaal. "uh is jake gyllenhaal dating lady gaga...?," on speculative fan tweeted.
To be clear, as far as anyone knows, Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal are not dating. However, at one point in the interview, Gyllenhaal noted that he'd "never held anyone" the way he held Gaga for the photoshoot, and Gaga referred to Gyllenhaal as "daddy" — but never the less, they're just friends. As of November, Gaga has been dating Michael Polansky for over two years, whom she has referred to as "her world" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. As for Gyllenhaal, he's in a very private relationship with Jeanne Cadieu, per Us Weekly. After all the Taylor Swift drama he weathered this fall, we're assuming he's trying to keep his love life as quiet as possible.