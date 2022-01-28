Lady Gaga And Jake Gyllenhaal's Behavior During A Joint Interview Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Lady Gaga wears many hats: actor, artist, producer, connoisseur of meat dresses, the list goes on. One of her newly discovered passions, though, appears to be film reviews. In a recent interview with Variety, in which Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal interviewed each other, Gaga couldn't stop gushing about his new film. "It was phenomenal," Gaga said when discussing "The Guilty," "My heart was pounding out of my chest."

For his part, Gyllenhaal appears to be just as big a fan of Gaga's work as she is of his. "I am amazed at how you are and have established yourself in music and songwriting in this extraordinary, mind-boggling way," he said. "And then you've somehow seamlessly been able to come into the world of storytelling in another form. And for me, when I think about acting in movies, I think of it as fits and starts. It's not a song. You get little moments you have to pull off."

The interview offered some interesting insight into their professional lives — Gaga revealed that she has studied at some of the best acting schools in the county — but fans couldn't help but notice something else about the dynamic duo.