Clues Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me Video Is About Jake Gyllenhaal
When Taylor Swift releases new material, you can't take it at face value because the "Lover" singer is notorious for adding Easter eggs in just about everything she produces. After all, she simply loves it when fans do some sleuthing. "I love to communicate through Easter eggs," she once told Entertainment Weekly. "I think the best messages are cryptic ones."
Whether it's coded messages weaved into her lyrics or nail polish that teases new music, Swift always finds a way to make her stuff more interesting and exciting. In fact, at this point, it would be weird if a song or a music video didn't contain a single Easter egg. "I've trained them to be that way," Swift said about her fans becoming little Nancy Drews and Sherlock Holmes in her cover story on Entertainment Weekly. "I love that they like the cryptic hint-dropping. Because as long as they like it, I'll keep doing it. It's fun. It feels mischievous and playful."
Her re-recorded "Red (Taylor's Version)" album is no different. Much like the short film for the 10-minute "All Too Well" track, the video for "'I Bet You Think About Me" was also injected with several Easter eggs. According to many Swifties, most of them seem to take jabs at Jake Gyllenhaal.
Did fans uncover the identity of Taylor Swift's next re-release, too?
Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" is extra special because, for one, she tapped award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton to sing with her. For another, she enlisted the help of longtime BFF Blake Lively to direct the music video and co-write the story behind it. "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."
Per avid Swift fans, there were more than a handful of Easter eggs that seem to take a jab at her ex, Jake Gyllenhaal. It included the red scarf that was also found in "All Too Well" — a piece of clothing that was central to their relationship. Swift also wore a top hat that looked similar to what she wore for her 2012 EMA performance of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," another song rumored to be about the actor. Plus, there's a scene where Swift was sitting at the kids' table, which may allude to the fact that Gyllenhaal thought that she was too young for him when they were together.
It's also worth noting that Lively was once good friends with Gyllenhaal, but her husband Ryan Reynolds had an alleged falling out with him in 2019. As for the rest of the eggs, they seem to point out that the next Taylor Swift re-release is "Speak Now," and fans couldn't be more excited.