Clues Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me Video Is About Jake Gyllenhaal

When Taylor Swift releases new material, you can't take it at face value because the "Lover" singer is notorious for adding Easter eggs in just about everything she produces. After all, she simply loves it when fans do some sleuthing. "I love to communicate through Easter eggs," she once told Entertainment Weekly. "I think the best messages are cryptic ones."

Whether it's coded messages weaved into her lyrics or nail polish that teases new music, Swift always finds a way to make her stuff more interesting and exciting. In fact, at this point, it would be weird if a song or a music video didn't contain a single Easter egg. "I've trained them to be that way," Swift said about her fans becoming little Nancy Drews and Sherlock Holmes in her cover story on Entertainment Weekly. "I love that they like the cryptic hint-dropping. Because as long as they like it, I'll keep doing it. It's fun. It feels mischievous and playful."

Her re-recorded "Red (Taylor's Version)" album is no different. Much like the short film for the 10-minute "All Too Well" track, the video for "'I Bet You Think About Me" was also injected with several Easter eggs. According to many Swifties, most of them seem to take jabs at Jake Gyllenhaal.