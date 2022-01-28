Tom Brady Has Very On-Brand Message About Ben Roethlisberger's Retirement
Tom Brady has long been considered the greatest of all time, particularly when it comes to his talent on the football field. While Brady is someone that people can't stand for numerous reasons, some of it could be attributed to what psychology professor Marc Sestir called "good, old fashioned envy," per THV11. He added, "Tom Brady leads a life that a lot of people would dream of."
Despite his reputation, Brady is someone who looks out for his teammates, as he managed to score a huge payday for his fellow Tampa Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski. During a game against the Panthers, Brady connected with Gronkowski for two golden passes that would help earn him $1 million for the game in incentives. "Gronk, he knows what I'm thinking, I know what he's thinking," the quarterback once explained to Buccaneers News. "We've just done it so long together. It's really nice. It's a great luxury for two position players like that that have played together for as long as we have." That said, Brady recently congratulated Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger in a message that is definitely on-brand for the NFL's golden boy.
Tom Brady takes the cake for his comment
As many NFL fans probably already know, Tom Brady takes a rather religious approach when it comes to his health, fitness, and even his sleep routine. There have been so many reports about how Brady stays in shape, along with what he eats and what he doesn't eat. He even wrote a book about it, called "The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer." So when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement, Brady's comment wasn't exactly surprising. He tweeted, "Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the "Throw Some Ice On It" method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls. There's more than one way to bake a cake!"
Roethlisberger previously poked fun at Brady's dietary restrictions in an August 2021 interview with The Washington Post. "And nothing against Tom [Brady]," he said, "but I'm not eating avocado ice cream." Seeing how Roethlisberger vowed "to keep eating" offseason, per The Heckler, and once ate a turkey leg after a game, we have a feeling that he's probably thinking more about his celebratory retirement dinner than Brady's tweets.